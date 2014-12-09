Curl Up With This Nail Art Inspiration This Winter

Scroll To See More Images

Winter weather calls for one constant companion: a delicious warm beverage in your favorite mug. Whether you’re curling up with a book and cup of tea, or you’re slamming morning coffee to get your day started, every beverage seems to taste better if it comes with a matching set of beautiful nails.

We enlisted everyone’s favorite nail artist Miss Pop, to come up with stunning nail designs that are inspired by the warm and cozy wintery mugs full of tea, cocoa and cider that we drink all winter long. From a whipped cream and rainbow sprinkle topped latte, to a composition inspired notebook set, these mugs kept our hands as stylish as they did warm. Whether you decide to recreate these looks on your own hands or just take inspiration to create something on your own, cozy up with your favorite beverage and enjoy!

Black and white stripes get an edgy update with this negative space nail art. We love this look on so many levels – the graphic use of black and white, the use of negative space to break up the stripes, their multiple directions, and the triangles created by design. It might take a steady hand, but the end result is oh so worth it. Expert Tip: You can use blue painter’s tape as a quick and easy cheat to get the cut out look! (Polish: Essie Licorice, OPI Put a Coat On)

They say that the most sophisticated looks are understated and elegant. Subtle design details like the soft ombre look in this mug and the flesh toned polish we used in the nail art are how we interpret that type of style. Playing with negative space and a polish that is similar to your skin tone allows you to experiment with more radical designs without being too in-your-face. Expert Tip: Before applying matte top coat, apply one coat of glossy. It helps your matte manicure last longer and smooths over any bumps or brush strokes that a matte polish would highlight, making your mani look profesh! (Polish: OPI My Vampire is Buff)

How delicious is this? There is no better winter indulgence than a mug of piping hot cocoa, covered in a mountain of whipped cream, and dressed with rainbow sprinkles. Seriously, it’s that good. This nail design is somewhat inspired by chocolatey caramel or butterscotch syrup that would also be a divine complement to this yummy drink. Expert Tip: Start this look by drawing the line up the center of the nail with a striper brush to ensure your arches are even. (Polish: Chanel Delicatesse)

The small hint of gold around the rim and in the pressed lip design on this mug is what makes it so special in our cupboard. We took that same inspiration for this design, where flecks of gold make the unique pattern that much prettier. With a fun take on negative space and down to the detail shapes and design, this one is sure to make an impact. Expert Tip: Use a small dotter to create the turquoise jewels. First dot down the black polish. Then, place the turquoise dots on top, which will leave a little black rim. (Polish: OPI Love Angel Music Baby, Deborah Lippmann She Drives Me Crazy, Essie Shearling Darling, Kiss Black Nail Art Striper)

This fun notebook printed mug was such a fun reminder of our elementary school days that we took that inspiration straight to our nails and painted on the printed pattern of a composition notebook. Remember the iconic black and white blurred prints? We certainly do! Expert Tip: If you don’t have a black nail art striper, you can paint a porous piece of paper towel with a stroke of black regular nail polish and dab it down on the nail for a similar effect. (Polish: Essie Blanc, Chanel Black Satin)

This mug always puts us in a cheerful mood – especially when we’re in need of an immediate caffeine fix. We decided to pull the colors of the cute polka dots out, and apply them to a slightly sleeker nail design with partial geometric shapes and a negative space triangle. Expert Tip: You don’t have to buy striper polish in every color. Buy one color with a good brush and wipe it off in nail polish remover. Then, dunk it in the color of your choice. (Polish: OPI A Grape Fit, CoverGirl Glosstini Get Glowing, Essie First Timer, Deborah Lippmann Blue Orchid, Deborah Lippmann On the Beach, Chanel Dragon)

We love metallics, especially when it comes to incorporating them into cool art-deco inspired designs. These geometric lines and shapes are such a fun way to give your nails an optical illusion. Expert Tip: Use a silver nail art striper to paint the lines. (Polish: Essie No Place Like Chrome, Essie Licorice)

Subtle eye prints are all over the runways in clothing and accessories, so we thought, why not also on our fingers? These are especially cool due to long white lashes and rhinestones for irises. Expert Tip: To place the rhinestones, tap your orange stick or a tooth pick into the top coat so the polish’s tackiness will help lift and carry the rhinestone into the perfect place. (Polish: OPI Alpine Snow, Chanel Black Satin, Maybelline Sapphire Siren)