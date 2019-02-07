Kendall Jenner Just Spoke This Completely Unexpected Nail Trend Into Existence

When you’re a member of the Kar-Jenner klan, a mere sentence gives birth to trends. And usually, they kick into high gear fast. The latest to make its mark–cow nails. Once supermodel Kendall Jenner revealed her hopes for an animal print manicure, we knew it was only days (possibly hours) until the design showed up on our Instagram feeds.

When most of us consider our next mani plans, we sort through new hues at the salon or consider an updated shape. Jenner decided to bypass both of those basic choices and go straight for standout art instead. And when we say cow nails, it’s exactly what you’re thinking minus the moo-ing: a stark white base with cow-spot black splotches scattered across the nail bed. And since patterned tips are totally in, you can expect to see modern, edgy and even eclectic versions of this nail look everywhere.

“I know that sounds really weird but it’s actually really cool,” Jenner shared with Allure. “So we’ll see if that happens any time soon.” With the beauty industry at her fingertips, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this on a high fashion runway in 2019 either. As expected, Jenner is taking a more modern, yet youthful approach to picking her next nail design, unlike big sis Kim who has a penchant for #TBT-worthy tips.

Until we see Jenner showcase her moo-inspired tips, there’s already plenty of inspo to go around. Keep scrolling to see the designs we’re 100 percent taking to our nail tech this weekend.