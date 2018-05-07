CoverGirl Just Launched a 40-Shade Foundation Range

CoverGirl is the great beauty equalizer. Yes, it’s sold in the drugstore for people who need coverage on a budget, but celebrity spokeswomen (like Zendaya and Sofia Vergara) and non-Hollywood folks have sworn by it for as long as we can remember.

As far the inclusivity conversation goes, CoverGirl has always fallen somewhere in the middle with its foundation range.It’s not embarrassingly small, but it could always be better. Well, the people have been heard and the brand has spoken. Today marks the debut of its most wide-ranging coverage to date: the TruBlend Matte Made Foundation ($8.49-$11.49).

It’s available in 40 shades that are said to match over 99% of skin tones and broken down into 4 numbered ranges for easy navigation: Light, Medium, Tan, and Deep. Before formulating the newness, CoverGirl conducted a ton of interviews and social media listening research to find out what makeup wearers really want from their foundation.

For example, Ukonwa Ojo, CoverGirl’s Senior Vice President, told Refinery29 that one of their key findings was “that most women — largely WOC — deal with oilier complexions, and thus prefer a matte finish. What’s more, most consumers want a full-coverage formula that doesn’t dry or crack throughout the day, but also one that won’t make those with deeper complexions look ashy.”

Consumers also wanted something that’s transfer-proof, oil-absorbing, and pore-blurring. As far as we’re concerned, all that’s missing is SPF. It’s a tall order for one product, so time will only tell if Covergirl can live up to its own hype. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for reviews. In the meantime, peruse the entire range here as it rolls out to various retailers throughout May.