COVERGIRL Stands Up For Beauty

CoverGirl recently announced a new campaign called Stand Up For Beauty. It’s all about embracing the fact that that pretty can be funny, feisty and courageous–that what makeup does for you on the outside can be positive, even on the inside. The brand is giving away $50,000 to beauty fans for standing up in what they believe in. Just create a video, one minute or less showing how you stand up for the power of beauty. Daily Makeover Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz participated in the promotional video along with some other well known beauty and fashion gurus.