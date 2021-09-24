This $7 Foundation Is Going Viral on TikTok for Making Skin Look ‘So F*cking Healthy’

It’s hard to predict what beauty products are going to go viral on TikTok. Some are brand new and buzzy (think: Fenty Gloss Bomb Heat) and others have been around for decades, like Clinique Black Honey. The newest viral product is a bit of a surprise but a really great, affordable one. My FYP is blowing up with folks trying CoverGirl Skin Milk Foundation and loving it. And it’s currently on sale for around $7!

Let’s back up a little. We told you back in December 2019 that CoverGirl was going totally vegan with a new clean formula. This included the Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation, a dewy, skin-like formula made with coconut milk, aloe extracts and hyaluronic acid. There are 14 flexible shades for a skin-like finish. Reviews were mixed but it seemed like a great option for those with dryer skin types. I especially like the way it evens my skin tone but feels incredibly lightweight.

Well, thanks to TikToker @briannachickenfry, the foundation has a LOT of new fans. And it’s the perfect timing. It’s on sale from $11.99 to $7.19.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

When Brianna was posting makeup routines to TikTok, followers noticed she wasn’t giving the details on her foundation. Well, it turns out, she was doing a little bit of gatekeeping — which I can totally understand. “It has taken me seven years to find a foundation that I like,” she says. “There was a point in time where I was spending like $90 on one bottle of foundation because I thought higher-end brands were going to be better but that’s just not true.”

She’s very nervous TikTok is going to sell it out so she gives us the details reluctantly. That’s when @meganlavallie stitches her video trying the formula out for herself. She calls it “incredible” and says it’s better than her current favorite. Then, there’s everyone’s BFF @mikaylanogueira, who knew he just had to try it. Mikayla does not like the smell, which many people complain about, and is nervous at first about how dewy the finish is. But at the end — WOW.

“This makes me look so young and youthful,” she says. “My skin looks so fucking healthy.” In the cutest moment, she shares that she feels “so fucking pretty” and that she “doesn’t feel pretty that often.” (She’s beautiful, of course.)

These reviews prove that makeup is so personal. All three of these women have normal to dry skin types. Those with oily skin who like more of a matte coverage will not love this foundation the same way. But those of us on the dry side, with a little bit of texture and some redness, definitely just found a new favorite. And at less this price, it’s easy to stock up. As long as you can get your hands on it!