COVERGIRL Shows Us How to Master the Art of Blue Eye Shadow

Are you hesitant to introduce blue eye shadow into your beauty arsenal? Fear not! COVERGIRL and StyleCaster are here to help. We joined forces with makeup artist Sage Maitri to show you how to get a handle on one of the hottest style trends of the season. Spotted on and off the runways, blue is the perfect hue for spring — especially when paired with a soft lip and a slightly bronzed complexion.

Ready to give it a whirl? Watch the video above for a complete how-to or follow the tips below for a full breakdown:

Step 1: Apply a blue eye shadow that works with your color and skin tone to your eyelids. (We used COVERGIRL’s Intense ShadowBlast Eye in Blue Bomb.)

Step 2: Buff over your eyelids evenly to ensure a full and consistent wash of color.

Step 3: Make sure to sweep up to the crease of the eyelid.

Step 4: Add a heavy coat of mascara to both your upper and lower lashes.

Step 5: Finish off your new look with a soft pink or peach lip — COVERGIRL’s Blast Flipstick Lipcolor in Snap works in a pinch!

Credits:

Makeup Artist: Sage Maitri, The Wall Group

Model: Amanda Vanderziel, MUSE

Hairstylist: Nicole Bridgeford

For more information about our relationship with COVERGIRL click here cmp.ly/3.