CoverGirl Partnering With ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ For The Capitol Collection

There are two things we love in life: beauty products and “The Hunger Games.” So when we caught wind of CoverGirl’s newest campaign, a collaboration with “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” in the form of a new cosmetics collection entitled the Capitol Collection and an advertising campaign featuring movie characters as CoverGirls, we practically lost our breath.

“We are excited to announce CoverGirl as the exclusive makeup partner for ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.’ The exquisite beauty and style of the Capitol is a focal point of this film. Partnering with an innovative brand like CoverGirl to create an additional layer of beauty storytelling and inspiration for the fans is new territory that we’re delighted to explore,” says Paula Kupfer, Lionsgate Vice President of Promotions and Consumer Products. Of all of the things we get excited over, this just shot to the top of our list. The campaign will be released this fall before “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” is released on November 22, and the Capitol Collection’s release date will be announced later this year.

Take a look at the CoverGirl meets “The Hunger Games” advertisements above and let us know which products you’re most excited for in the comments below!

Images Courtesy of CoverGirl