Shoppers Say This Drugstore Volumizing Mascara Is Better Than High End Picks—& It’s Just $9 During Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Listen up, I’m about to let you in on a makeup tip I’ve picked up over the last few years: drugstore mascara is almost always better. As a shopping writer I’ve tried out hundreds of mascaras from a wide variety of brands—from high end to budget friendly picks—and there are only a handful of mascaras that cost over $20 that I would actually recommend. Sorry, not sorry! All that to say, many drugstore makeup has stood the test of time for being tried and true classics you just can’t go wrong with. One of those products? The CoverGirl Lash Blast Mascara . And the already affordable has an extra discount to sweeten the deal during Amazon’s Early Access Sale, leaving the price point below $9. Can it get any better?!

If you’re unfamiliar with this iconic CoverGirl mascara , it’s one that’s been around for generations, with the bright orange bottle sure to evoke nostalgia for many. Personally, it’s one I remember seeing around the house back when I was younger while my mom was getting ready. Now, I see why it’s beloved by so many people of all ages. The thick brush is designed to max out every lash, creating more volume, length and fullness instantly. For a bolder eye look that will draw people in (hello, siren eyes), the Very Black shade will do the trick and then some. The bold hue has an extreme color pay off that results in thick, black eyelashes.

“This is my go to mascara I’ve tried so many different kinds but this mascara just can’t be ripped for me,” wrote one reviewer. They added, “VERY waterproof and makes your lashes look amazing.”

With the silicon bristles , you’ll notice an ultra smooth application that only takes a few swipes for you to notice a dramatic change to your lashes. Another feature that’s been raved about is how it evenly coats each lash with no clumping or flaking so it can last you all day without the need for a retouch. But don’t just take my word from it, I’ll let the following review fill you in on all you need to know about the product. “I bought this for a funeral service and it stayed on all day, through many tears,” a shopper wrote.

As if there was anything else we could say that that review didn’t! And it might not be a funeral, but with Taylor Swift’s new album coming out next week, this might just be the product that will get you through it without black stains running through your face. Get it now before it sells out.

