CoverGirl Just Dropped The First Clean AND Waterproof Mascara, So I Put It To The Test

Back in November 2020, CoverGirl launched its first clean mascara, a volumizing formula that’s vegan and cruelty-free and made without ingredients like talc, parabens and phthalates. It became a new favorite and fans begged for a waterproof version. (Seriously, just look at any retail site for the where’s the waterproof?! comment.) That’s why today I’m bringing you a CoverGirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara in Waterproof review—in video, too.

Not only is CoverGirl launching a truly waterproof version of Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara; the brand also updated the formula. It promises to stay flake-free even longer with zero clumps. It contains argan and marula oils so the formula conditions as it lengthens and volumizes.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Now, when I say it’s waterproof, I mean waterproof—not just smudge-or water-resistant. To me, that means you should be able to soak your face, even jump into a pool, and you won’t come away with raccoon eyes. To put this mascara to the test, I applied a few layers and was pleasantly surprised to see it didn’t clump up at all. I let it dry for a few minutes and then sprayed myself in the face with water. Yes, I soaked my face as much as I could while standing in my bathroom. You can watch me make a total mess here.

What wasn’t a mess? My mascara. While my lip tint smeared and my concealer melted away, the mascara fully stayed put. There wasn’t even a drop to clean up under my eyes. I was impressed. If you have oily eyes and your mascara often smudges, this could be a really good option to try. I know I’m definitely going to wear it to my next beach day.

And that’s not all CoverGirl just launched. 60 hot-off-the-press products are available July 1, just in time for wet, hot American summer fun. There are three new shades of the Clean + Clean Matte Liquid Makeup (the brand’s first foundation!) and two colors of Exhibitionist Ultra Matte Lipstick.

The bounty includes a brand-new concealer, plus wearable eyeshadow palettes in both sunset and jewel-toned hues (seen above) and more. Shop them all, below.

Outlast Extreme Wear Pressed Powder

This full-coverage powder foundation promises to stay on for up to 16 hours. It comes in eight shades.

Clean Fresh Creamy Eye Shadow Stick

Get in on the pastel eye trend with these Ulta-exclusive shadow sticks. They’re so easy to use and come in six shades.

Outlast Extreme Wear Concealer

There are 20 shades of this lightweight but full-coverage concealer. It promises to be transfer-proof and crease-proof.

Trunaked Eyeshadow Palette Desert Heat

There are two new palettes under the TruNaked umbrella, both with an upgraded formula with less fallout. This one in Desert Heat is a favorite.

Easy Breezy Brow Ink Pen

This dual-ended brow pen boasts a felt tip for that micro-bladed brow look on one side and a spoolie on the other. There are four natural-looking shades in a transfer-proof formula.