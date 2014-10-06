Beauty Buzz: CoverGirl Expands ‘Girls Can,’ Tyra Banks Launches Beauty, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. CoverGirl is expanding their ‘Girls Can’ initiative by dedicating certain products to the platform and growing their campaign in hopes to empower even more women. [WWD]

2. Tyra Banks has started her own cosmetics company, TYRA Beauty, and has invented a few fun beauty words to go along with it, because, TYRA. [Racked]

3. Which foods should you be eating all fall? Here are 9 superfoods that you should pick up on your next trip to the grocery store. [Daily Makeover]

4. Even fruits can be high carb ladies and gents. Find out which ones are low carb from this handy guide. [StyleCaster]

5. Kristin Cavallari has joined the ranks of the many celebrities who have gone for the “chop” opting for a shoulder-grazing lob. [People StyleWatch]