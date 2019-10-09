Covergirl Just Added to Its Super-Popular Exhibitionist Lipstick Range

When it comes to lipstick, sometimes you want a sheer tinted balm and sometimes you want a matte lipstick that’ll stay on all day long. We like options. If you’re anything like me and have a lip balm in every pocket and purse, it might be time for a new long-wearing lipstick. Luckily, Covergirl Exhibitionist Ultra Matte Lipstick is here to help. The drugstore favorite just expanded its Exhibitionist line, which includes stellar liquid eyeshadow, mascara and creamy lipstick—to name a few best-sellers. The new 24HR Ultra Matte Lipsticks have the most staying power of anything in the line so far.

Covergirl teamed up with celebrity makeup artist Ash K. Holm to get her take on the new line of 12 matte shades that are said to be lightweight and non-drying, as well as last up to 24 hours. (That’s her, above.) She gave her tips on how to get three different lip looks using the new lipsticks.

“To give the illusion of fuller-poutier lips, use a lighter lipstick shade like the Exhibitionist Ultra Matte 24HR lipstick in ‘Gemini’ [a medium-pink] on the center of your lips,” she said in a statement. “Use a lip brush or dab the lipstick directly on the center of your top and bottom lip. Apply a darker lip liner or lipstick in the outer corners to contour the edges, like the shade ‘High Roller [a wine].”

One look at Holm’s Instagram and you’ll know she loves a bold red lip and it’s the perfect season for it. “For a perfect deep red lip this season, apply your Exhibitionist Ultra Matte 24HR lipstick in the shade ‘The Real Thing,’ she says. “It has long wear that stays matte but has a rich hydrating formula to keep the lips moisturized through cooler climates. For a crisp look use the TruBlend Undercover Concealer in the same shade as your foundation to clean the edges of your lip using a flat concealer brush. This will also prevent the lipstick from bleeding.”

If you favor a slightly less bold, more lived-in lipstick look, it’s all about the blending. “For a diffused/stained lip that looks like a wash of color, apply your Exhibitionist Ultra Matte 24HR lipstick in your preferred shade using an [eyeshadow] blending brush, starting from the inside of the lip,” she explains. “Softly blend the lipstick using your brush out to your natural lip line.”

Head over to Walmart’s website to grab Covergirl Exhibitionist 24HR Ultra Matte Lipstick for $7.94 each.

