Covergirl’s New ‘Exhibitionist’ Lipstick Line Includes 48 Different Shades

A classic red lip or swipe of nude gloss never goes out of style, but sometimes we need a little shade-diversity in our life. Thankfully, Covergirl’s new Exhibitionist Lipstick and Lip Liners conveniently fit the bill with 48 shades (!!) to choose from. And, yes, that’s more lip options than the number of United States Presidents.

The lipsticks are broken down into three separate finishes: metallic (12), demi-matte (9), and cream (27). So, not only do you get tons of color choices from nude, to magenta, to silver, but also a range of finishes for every mood. Plus, since they’re all lipsticks, not stains, the formula is ultra-moisturizing without sacrificing high pigment payoff.

On the other hand, the liners come in just eight different shades. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get creative with mixing colors. Or you can go full Bratz-retro and have a major distinction between lipstick and liner.

Ultimately, what’s best of all about this launch, is the price tag. All lipsticks and liners run between $5.99 and $7.99, which means your wallet won’t be suffering at your beauty needs. You can find the lippes at drugstores, and food and e-commerce retailers nationwide, and get any remaining details on Covergirl’s website.

Who says too much of one thing can be bad?