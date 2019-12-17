CoverGirl Is Going Fully Vegan for the First Time With New Makeup Collection

The buzzy phrase “clean beauty” means something different to everyone and every brand. It can get pretty confusing. For CoverGirl’s new Clean Fresh Collection, it’s about being 100 percent vegan and free from ingredients including talc, parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates, mineral oil and sulfates. It’s an extension from the brand’s first Clean Collection and one step further into being a leader in clean beauty at an affordable price.

There are four new vegan products in the Clean Fresh Collection. As per usual with all CoverGirl products, each is cruelty-free as well. Now, this isn’t a full-coverage face beat vibe. These products are sheer and pretty, allowing your skin to show through. It’s more about that effortless no-makeup makeup look, though each is buildable if you want a bit bolder look. With ingredients such as coconut milk, aloe extracts and hyaluronic acid, skin will be hydrated and dewy. Oh, and nothing costs more than $11.99. Score. Shop the entire line, below.

There are four shades of this highlighting glow stick that feels cool to the touch.

This cream blush comes in four pretty shades infused with hyaluronic acid to plump the skin.

In 14 shades, this dewy-skin foundation gives skin that lit-from-within glow.

These six shades of non-sticky lip oils give your pout a hint of shiny color.

