The One Thing: COVERGIRL Bombshell Mascara

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

We’ve always been big fans of CoverGirl mascara. For years, we swore by LashBlast, and even though we still do, their latest mascara, Bombshell, has taken our lashes up a notch. With two different brushes and formulas (for volume and length) that come together for unforgettable lashes, CoverGirl Bombshell mascara has completely changed the way we do our eye makeup. To give you fair warning, though, the tube is seriously huge, so make room in your makeup bag.

What Makes It Different:

Unlike other mascaras that have one brush and one formula, the Bombshell mascara comes with two different brushes, each with a different formula.

On days when you only want length or only want volume, you can simply use one side of the tube.

We’ve not been able to wear this mascara without people asking if we’re wearing falsies. It’s that good.

Why It’s The One Thing

Considering how many mascara cocktails we’ve tried over the years, it can be a little difficult to get the mixture just right, but CoverGirl figured it out. Our lashes get volume and length in two fell swoops, and it’s hard to go back once you’ve tried Bombshell.

Where to Buy: COVERGIRL Bombshell Mascara, $9.99, Walgreens.com