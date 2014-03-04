The One Thing: CoverGirl Bombshell Intensity Eyeliner

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

Liquid liner is easily one of the toughest products to master. Cat eyes take about 10 tries, and winged eyeliner can become a hot mess in a matter of seconds. Part of getting the hang of it though, is finding the best products to use, so when we find a good one, we can’t help but share. CoverGirl’s Bombshell Intensity Eyeliner, a tiny little liquid liner that works wonders, is one of the best we’ve ever tried.

What Makes It Different:

The tip of the pen is sturdy enough to hold its shape, but flexible enough to work with the curve of your eyelid.

It doesn’t crease, slip or smudge, but when you go to remove it at night, you won’t have to tug your eyelids.

When you shake the pen, more liquid actually comes to the applicator, so you don’t have to worry about it drying out.

Messes just don’t happen. You can throw this in your purse or keep it in your makeup bag, and you’ll never have to worry about product exploding.

Why It’s The One Thing:

Figuring out how to properly use liquid liner is hard enough as it is without having to worry about low quality products. CoverGirl’s Bombshell Intensity Eyeliner stays where you put it for hours on end, plus it’s incredibly easy to apply. Who wouldn’t want that?

Where to Buy: CoverGirl Bombshell Intensity Eyeliner, $7.19, Drugstore.com