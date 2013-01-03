Cover Wars: Who Did the Red Lip Best?



Based on the lasting power of the red lip, it’s fair to say that the classic look worn for generations has stood the test of time, and for good reason. Few things can make a woman feel as feminine and confident as a red lip, which is why the world’s been up in arms about bold lips as of late. This week, our favorite glossies released their February covers and from the looks of things, these cover stars share our love of red lipstick.

The best part? This red lip round-up covers women in their 20s, 30s and 40s, proving that a bold lip works for women at any age. We want to know: Who do you think wore the accessory of the year best: Jennifer Lopez, Zooey Deschanel or Emma Watson? Vote below!

