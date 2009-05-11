StyleCaster
Cover Model Chic with Zoe Saldana

Megan McIntyre
by
Zoe Saldana

Full waves make Zoe Saldana look naturally sexy
Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage.com

I love doing red carpet styling but I think magazine photo shoots are tons of fun too. I recently styled my girl Zoe Saldana for the May 2009 issue of Women’s Health magazine, on stands now.

I went for a loose, cover girl chic look that had lots of fullness and sexy waves. I added extensions for length and then used a one and a half inch curling iron to create natural texture and beautiful waves. After I curled her hair I used Hair Sheet Styling and Tame It Shine Lotion to smooth flyaways and add shine.

Zoe and I had a ball on set. If you look on page 128 you can see us having a great time. I loved working with her again and am so grateful that I get to work with such beautiful women, traveling the globe and helping them reveal their inner beauty.

Remember, Beauty is Individual.

As a celebrity hairstylist, I often receive samples of new products directly from beauty brands to test out. Any product I mention in this blog is one that I’ve tested out myself, in accordance with Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge.

