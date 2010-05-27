Cover Girl Guru Molly Stern Wants To Bring Back Soft, Breezy Makeup

Molly Stern (l) and Cover Girl Simply Ageless cream blush (r). Photo courtesy of Cover Girl

One wouldnt expect the bassist of a Black Sabbath tribute band named Hand of Doom to be the mastermind behind some of this seasons most fresh faced and naturally beautiful makeup but Molly Stern is no ordinary woman. As Cover Girls resident guru and makeup artist to the stars, Molly is responsible for giving Ellen DeGeneres that age-defying glow and she is leading the charge to inspire women everywhere to soften their looks and lighten up.

I want to bring back soft focus looks, she explained. I am so over HD. During a master class yesterday featuring Cover Girls latest creations, Molly illustrated how easy it is to achieve a healthy glow in a flash with her one absolute must haveCover Girls Simply Ageless Cream Blush. I heart cream blush! she exclaimed. Its the one thing that can make any woman look instantly more beautiful.

While we were initially skeptical that our already flushed complexion could benefit from something called Plush Peach, a rosy glow was achieved in seconds, making us converted believers. As we marveled in the mirror at our newly found shortcut to dewiness, Molly reminded us that a fresh, clean face is always beautiful and that’s what Im always trying to inspire in women.

