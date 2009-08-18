Cover Girl Gets Serious

Cover Girl is rolling out (in precious, limited quantities) what may be the most exciting mascara we’ve ever heard of: new Cover Girl LashBlast Length mascara made with nylon. As in the pliable, silky material that can be found in pantyhose, fabric, toothbrushes, carpet, and, even mechanical parts.

That is actually a pretty good resume for this sort of job—;fortifying objects (in this case, lashes) while maintaining softness.

And it can now be found in the formula of Cover Girl’s latest mascara, which also features the company’s longest wand so far, and a zero-flake formula. Now if it could just guarantee us Drew’s creamy complexion, as well…

CoverGirl LashBlast Length Mascara, Very Black, $7.49, drugstore.com