Behold: The First Clean Mascara I’ve Ever Actually Liked

When I wrote about beauty for a living, my job required too much product testing for me to consider converting to a fully clean routine. Trying out each and every piece of makeup that hits the market is a genuine chore, though I’m sure to many it sounds like a treat. Sometimes, you just want to use what you know works instead of looking like a mess at the end of the day after volunteering to try the latest underwhelming formula. Fast-forward to now and I have the luxury of trying and using only products with ingredients I feel comfortable with and formulas I’m excited about—and when they’re as good as the new Cover FX Power Flex Mascara, I just have to share.

But first, let me wax poetic on why I’m already a Cover FX stan, and to do this, I require but three little words: Warm. Honey. Blush. The brand’s Monochromatic Blush Duo in “Warm Honey” isn’t just my favorite blush. It’s my sister’s favorite, my best friend’s favorite and yes, even my grandma’s favorite. I know I’m here to tell you all about their newest drop, but if you’re looking for an ol’ faithful, pausing for a moment to order yourself the “Warm Honey” blush would be a very, very smart move.

I digress! Despite my devotion to their blush, I admit that my expectations were low when Cover FX announced their first-ever clean mascara. Why, you ask? In general, clean mascaras are pretty disappointing. Sometimes they’re runny, other times they’re too thin to build, and more often than not they aren’t formulated to last.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Cue Cover FX with a mascara to change the game, finally. Power Flex is the perfect combination of a high-performance formula and a unique brush—and it’s this magic match-up that has me so head over heels.

To start with the formula, which I’d say is on the dryer side in the sense that it isn’t runny, key ingredients include conditioning Moringa oil, a lengthening wax blend (vegan, natch) and sweatproof polymers that help create volume and hold lashes in place.

The accompanying brush is something of a hybrid, with fiber bristles on one side to lengthen and lift and a double-rowed silicone comb on the other to deposit the perfect amount of product at the base of every lash.

As someone who usually uses one mascara to lengthen and another for add volume, I found toggling back and forth between the two sides of the wand to be enough to give me the full effect with just one product and a little patience.

I know my lashes sans-product are shit, but let that be proof of just how good Power Flex truly is! My longest lashes doubled in length, and they appeared darker and thicker without any sign of clumping, which for me is a major win, as my individual lashes are especially thin.

And as for wearability, I can confirm my lashes look great all day and that this stuff never transfers, even in New York summer 95 percent humidity. Usually, a formula this heavy-duty would stress me out, but this one boasts clean, nourishing ingredients that won’t make me regret reaching for it on the daily.

Bottom line? If you’ve been using the same crusty mascara since the start of quarantine, you’re due for something new—and Cover FX’s Power Flex Mascara is my top rec. Whether or not you’re a die-hard for clean beauty, I have a feeling you’re a fan of great results and gorgeous lashes, so it’s safe to say you’ll be pleased with your purchase.