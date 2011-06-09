The Country Music Television Awards: Girls Gone Wild

Photo: © RD / Crisler / Retna Digital

Things got a bit crazy at last night’s Country Music Television Awards. Sure, Ludacris performing with Jason Aldean and Justin Bieber winning an award were a bit off-the-wall, but the real OMG moments came from the ladies at the show thanks to a dramatic fall from Shania Twain and a peep show by Sheryl Crow.

Try on Sheryl Crow’s hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!

While walking toward the stage to present Blake Shelton with the award for Male Video of the Year, Shania Twain took a huge tumble and fell sideways with her legs flying out from underneath her. The country crooner popped right back up and laughed off the spill, even posting a video on her Twitter page afterwards to make light of the situation. Considering it’s been a crazy few years for her–she recently remarried after her husband cheated on her with her best friend–we’re glad she was able to make fun of the incident and laugh at herself. Plus, she reminded us that if all else fails in a situation like this, blame the shoes. Always blame the shoes.

Forget Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears and Paris Hilton. The newest woman to join the crotch-shot club is none other than Sheryl Crow. While singing “Collide” in a duet with Kid Rock at last night’s CMT Awards, Crow accidentally gave the audience (and everyone else and their mother watching on T.V.) a quick shot of her underwear. The singer flashed everyone when she stood up from the stool she was sitting on while singing. She later joked about it onstage with presenter Sara Evans who pointed out the fact that at least she was wearing underwear and wasn’t going commando. See, things could always be worse.



Try on Sheryl Crow’s hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!