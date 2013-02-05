Countdown to Fashion Week: Beauty Bloggers Spill Their Must-Have Survival Products

It’s almost here! New York Fashion Week is around the corner and preparations are being made. Those of us covering backstage and front of house are investing in the requisite necessities (wardrobe, handbag, shoes that won’t hobble us by mid-week) but we’re also stocking our bags and bathrooms with our must-have beauty essentials that will mask how tired, dehydrated and overworked we really are.
We turned to some of our beauty blogging besties for their must-haves to survive the rigors known as Fashion Week. From multi-purpose lip balms to photo-ready essentials and flu bug-fighting multi-vitamins, here’s what some of the industry’s top bloggers will be using to survive the Race to the Runway.
Find out what our favorite beauty bloggers rely on to make it through fashion week!
"I absolutely cannot make it through New York Fashion Week without my VMV Hypoallergenics Skin the Bluff Concealer in shade N1. The ultra-creamy formula works perfectly on both delicate undereyes as well as any breakouts or skin discoloration. There's no way I'm getting enough sleep or nutrients during that time, so this assures the world won't know how exhausted I truly am!" - Julia DiNardo, Fashion Pulse Daily
VMV Hypoallergenics Skin the Bluff Concealer, $20, vmvhypoallergenics.com
"I like to rock lots of different lip looks to events and shows during New York Fashion Week, so I use Bite Beauty's Line & Define Lip Primer before applying my pigment. It makes me feel confident that my color will stay put and last throughout the day." - Jeannine Morris, Beauty Sweet Spot
Bite Beauty Line & Define Lip Primer, $22, sephora.com
"My can’t-live-without-it beauty product to survive Fashion Week is La Prairie Cellular Luxe Lip Colour Rouge Clair. A good red lipstick fixes everything – especially if there's a camera involved." - Lara Eurdolian, Pretty Connected
La Prairie Cellular Luxe Lip Colour, $55, shoplaprairie.com
"I neglected to get a flu shot in time to protect me from Fashion Week germs, so I'm putting all my money on these bad boys to ward off getting sick. Plus, I just learned that vitamin B deficiency is a major cause of acne, and brightly lit backstage beauty stations are no place for a rogue zit." - Wendy Rodewald, Daily Makeover
One A Day Multivitamins Women's Formula, $17.99, drugstore.com
"While under-eye circles seem like the go-to complaint for most beauty editors, for me, tiredness presents with pale, pasty skin made worse by New York's frigid temperatures. So, this season, I'll be keeping Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm in Sweet Violet near and dear. Not only is it the perfect solution for dry, chapped lips, but it's buildable coverage; I can take it from day to night by adding more. Plus, it's 100% natural, so I can also dab it on my cheeks for a bit of much-needed color with a dewy finish." - Alexis Wolfer, The BeautyBean
Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm in Sweet Violet, $5.49, drugstore.com
"My New York Fashion Week staple is nightly applications of Lise Watier's Bio Lift Eye Patches while I'm writing up my backstage interviews every night. Just ten minutes with these bad boys and my dehydrated undereye skin is restored and refreshed. Perfect for times when my skin is as fatigued as I am." - Amber Katz, Beauty Blogging Junkie
Lise Watier Bio Lift Eye Patches, $34, lisewaltier.com
"It's Fashion Week, which means I'm dashing about from show to show, flustered, flushed and sweltering in my puffy down coat (it's freezing outside, but the heat's cranked in Lincoln Center). So I get sweaty, which makes my blowout puff up to Diana Ross-ian proportions. These chic hair ties are fab for quick ponytails and topknots." - Tia Williams, Shake Your Beauty
Sephora Ombre Seamless Hair Ties, $8.50, sephora.com
"My skin is super duper oily, so whether covering backstage or front of house, I'm never without CoverFx Blot Powder (my shade is Medium). It absorbs excess oil and beautifully mattifies skin in seconds. And the talc-free formula makes sure I don't get a weird, whitish/ grey cast in photos. Because, let's face it - Fashion Week is all about the fab photos." - Felicia Walker-Benson, This That Beauty
CoverFx Blotting Powder, $24, sephora.com