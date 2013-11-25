Cotton Ball Diet Trickles Down From Models to Young Girls

Sadly, this isn’t the first we’ve heard of the Cotton Ball Diet. When news broke that models were dipping cotton balls in orange juice to lose or keep off weight, we went straight to a dietician to get her take on the situation. Unsurprisingly, Marissa Lippert of Nourish NYC explained that a diet of cotton balls dipped in orange juice would lead to a ruined metabolism, bodies turning to starvation mode and even possible constipation, meaning any person turning to this extreme would be putting their body at risk. The latest development on the Cotton Ball Diet, though, is even more disturbing.

According to Seattle’s local NBC affiliate King 5, young girls are now turning to the fad diet to try to lose weight, and what’s even more disturbing is that videos of the diet on the Internet have made it widely popular. It’s alarming enough for a young girl to read about a model or celebrity’s extreme diet in a magazine and attempt to mimic the diet at home to lose weight, but it becomes an even larger issue when multiple videos promoting the diet are made by people with no medical or dietary authority, telling girls how to lose weight by essentially ruining their bodies.

While we’re hoping that girls would not only question this clearly extreme and unsafe diet before taking it as gospel, we’re also hoping that there will be less pressure on young girls to even go to such extremes. There is no reason a teenaged girl should be soaking a cotton ball in orange juice so that she can fit into a smaller pants size, and the sooner girls begin realizing they’re beautiful no matter what size their clothes are, the sooner we can all start focusing on happier, healthier lives.

