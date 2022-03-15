Emily Ratajkowski Says This Snail Mucus Product Is Her Secret to Combatting Stressed Out Skin—& It’s 50% Off at Ulta Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve covered plenty of skincare products that contain lesser known ingredients, whether it’s the spilanthes acmella flower extract in Kjaer Weis’ age-defying eye balm or the lime pearl in Kate Somerville’s firming eye cream. Not every formula is going to be a straightforward hyaluronic acid or vitamin C situation, and that’s a good thing. One ingredient we have yet to touch on is the byproduct of one extra slimy creature.

Yup, you guessed it: We’re talking about snail mucin.

K-beauty brand COSRX is known for its Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. The unique formula is even beloved by celebs like model and actress Emily Ratajkowski. During the pandemic, she told her followers in an Instagram story that she repaired her stressed pandemic skin with the help of COSRX’s snail mucin essence.

You might get the creepy crawlies when envisioning applying snail mucin onto your face, but trust us, it’s not nearly as stomach-churning as you’d think. In fact, it’s a popular ingredient in K-Beauty and I put this essence on my skin twice a day every day.

The essence’s near-perfect 4.7-star rating should ease any nerves you might have around using a skincare product that includes snail mucin.

“I absolutely LOVE this product! After two weeks of regular use (both AM and PM), I’ve seen a moderate reduction in fine lines around my eyes and mouth, and a DRASTIC reduction in my facial redness,” wrote one shopper. “Now that my complexion is smooth, even and no longer blotchy, I’ve tossed out my medium coverage foundation and started using a tinted moisturizer instead,” they added.

If you’re ready for all the snail mucus, head to Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale and get your bottle for 50 percent off today only.

RELATED: These EmRata-Approved Nourishing Face Masks Are *Finally* Available at Ulta

Here’s the deal with snail mucin: It might sound a little off-putting at first; however, it brightens, hydrates and restores your skin to a healthy glow. A dull, dry complexion should no longer be an issue once you start using this essence on the regular, especially since the formula is 96 percent snail secretion filtrate.

The formula also calls on hyaluronic acid to moisturize and the amino acid arginine to boost the skin’s elasticity. Your skin should be plump and glowing after application, which makes total sense since EmRata’s complexion is literally always so beautiful and healthy-looking.

I also got on board with COSRX’s Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence at some point during the pandemic and am a full snail mucin convert. I initially expected it to be super thick and slimy, but was pleasantly surprised to find that it’s not sticky to touch or heavy on my face. My skin feels ultra hydrated and soothed after application, so much so that sometimes I double up on the essence simply because it feels that good.

You might be new to essences, so here’s where to slip one into your skincare routine. Following your cleanser and toner, gently pat the essence onto your face. Then, finish with your fave moisturizer to lock in all the moisture.

“I’m almost done with my first bottle and let me tell you this has provided EXACTLY the hydration my skin has been looking for!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It’s light enough that it doesn’t feel like it sits on your skin, and works so well to prep my skin for makeup.”

It’s official: the EmRata-loved Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence from COSRX is up next on your skincare wishlist. Soon, like the model and I, you won’t be able to go a day without it.