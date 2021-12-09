These $12 Pimple Patches Work Overnight & Got Me To Stop Picking At My Acne

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the worst things to wake up to is a newly formed pimple. You know when it’s still just a baby bump, but could grow at any moment? The urge to pick and pop is soooo real. However, doing so will just make your skin situation worse. I can totally relate, as blemishes seem to just love my face, and I, too, find it extremely difficult to avoid poking and prodding.

I’ve tried several acne spot treatments, only to realize I was going in the wrong direction with opting for harsh ingredients. All along, what I really needed was much more simple (and much less irritating). My saving grace of acne products are definitely the Acne Pimple Patches from K-beauty brand COSRX. I go through them like there’s no tomorrow—not just because I have to hold myself back from picking at my acne, but because they also draw out all of the gunk in one use.

While it’s pretty gross when you think about it, it’s also weirdly satisfying to see all of the nasty stuff be freed from your skin. Hydrocolloid pimple patches are thriving at the moment, which can make it difficult to choose between all the various options. I’ve tried quite a number of brands, but find COSRX’s version to be the most effective and the best bang for your buck. You can shop for them in bulk on Amazon (I actually buy the set of 10 packets, which might seem extra, but it lasts for ages).

RELATED: Shoppers Say This Gel Fades Dark Spots In Just 1 Week

There aren’t any irritating ingredients in these patches, none of that extra fluff. They’re 100 percent hydrocolloid, so you know exactly what you’re putting onto your skin. They also stay put for hours on end, even throughout a night of tossing and turning. Below, learn more about why these K-beauty pimple patches are the most used and effective acne product in my skincare arsenal.

Let’s start off with the fact that one packet comes with every size of patch you could need. There are 24 total, with 7mm, 10 mm, and 12mm options. That’s a small dot for your surface level pimple and medium and large dots for the bigger, extra stubborn pimples.

As I mentioned earlier, they’re 100 percent hydrocolloid, meaning no toxic or irritating added substances. I’ve tried patches that have prickly micro darts and others that contain skincare ingredients in them. They only seemed to make things worse, so I always opt for simple patches like these ones.

They also won’t budge, whether you’re wearing them during the day or through a night’s rest. Other patches slide off super easily for me, but the COSRX ones stay in place even for my oily skin. On top of that, they’re very subtle, since they’re transparent. I’ve honestly worn them out in public under my face mask and even in plain sight on a flight.

To sum it up, these pimple-fighting patches help with pretty much every step of your blemish. They shield your skin from bacteria, restrain you from popping your pimples, suck out all the gook, and speed up the healing process. That’s a lot for these tiny, inconspicuous patches that, by the way, will only cost you $12 for 96 dots (trust me, they go a long way). Remember to clip the coupon to save 10 percent.

“I have tried other pimple patches, but these are my favorite by far!” wrote one of the 16,000 five-star reviewers. “They have a variety of sizes, and adhere to the skin WAY better than any others I’ve used–even on my oily skin! They stay put all night, and I even forget I have them on because they are so transparent.”

“I think my favorite part is actually seeing what they pulled out of my pimple when I take them off! The white area that appears is all of the gunk that was pulled out, and even after just one night the blemishes are far less noticeable,” they added.

I can truly relate to this reviewer in every way possible. Don’t go through a bunch of different brands before finding the right one. Start with COSRX’s Acne Pimple Patches to keep your blemishes in check.