Cosmetics Companies Sued For Mislabeled ‘Organic’ Products

While many people have raised concerns in the past regarding how “organic” a beauty product may actually be, no one has clarified or regulated the organic industry enough for the consumers. Until now apparently. The Center for Environmental Health has filed a class action lawsuit against 26 cosmetic companies for violating a California law that declares that for a product to say that it is organic on its packaging, it must contain at least 70% organic ingredients.

According to the Associated Press, the federal government has never established rules for what constitutes an organic beauty product. Because of this, many products have been able to fly under the radar. CEH had researchers perform tests on beauty items bought in stores such as Target, Walgreens and Whole Foods earlier this year. Executive Director Michael Green told the AP that “a simple reading of the ingredients list on the back of many products revealed they fell short of meeting the 70% threshold.”

In a press release the group said:

Some of the “organic” labeled products contain ingredients linked to health concerns. For example, a “Kids Hair Softening System” made by the company “Organics by Africa’s Best” contains BHA and cocamide DEA, chemicals that have been classified as cancer-causing by government agencies, triethanolamine, which has caused asthma in exposed workers, and parabens, chemicals that have disrupted hormones in laboratory tests. The package, colorfully decorated with images of young girls, warns: “Keep away from eyes. Can cause blindnessSerious injury can resultif ingested” and “Keep out of reach of children.”

A list of the brands that were named in the suit has been compiled, and are below. We’ll keep you posted on the results of this case to find out if the claims are proven to be true. For now, brush up on what you should be looking for when shopping for organic products.

Advantage Research Laboratories, Inc./Murray’s Worldwide, Inc.: Parnevu T-Tree No Lye Conditioning Relaxer System

Aubrey Organics, Inc: Collagen & Almond Enriching Moisturizing Lotion

Beauty Without Cruelty/Lotus Brands, Inc: Organic Aromatherapy Facial Cleanser

Boots Retail USA Inc: Boots Amazon Forest Brazil Nut & Vanilla Body Wash

California Inside & Out, Inc: Out of Africa Handwash Tea Tree with Essential Oil

Colomer U.S.A.: Crme of Nature Kiwi & Citrus Ultra Moisturizing Shampoo

Cosway Company, Inc/Head Organics Company: Clearly Head Conditioner

Curls, LLC: Curlicious Curls Cleansing Cream Organic Shampoo

derma e Natural Bodycare/Stearns Products, Inc: Psorzema Body Wash

Hain Celestial Group: Jason Thin-to-Thick Conditioner and Baby Avalon Organics Silky Cornstarch Baby Powder

House of Cheatham, Inc: Organics by Africa’s Best Hair Mayonnaise

International Trade Routes of New York, Inc/Laboratorios Phergal: Naturtint Green Technologies Permanent Hair Colorant

Kinky-Curly Hair Care: Kinky-Curly Spiral Spritz

Kiss My Face Corporation: Hold Up Styling Mousse

Lafe’s Natural BodyCare/Lafe T. Larson, Inc: Deodorant Stone With Holder

Morrocco Method, Inc: Euro Organic Oil Simply Pure Hair & Scalp Therapy

Namast Laboratories: Organic Root Stimulator Olive Oil Replenishing Pak

Nature’s Baby Products, Inc: Nature’s Baby ORGANICS Shampoo & Body Wash in Vanilla-Tangerine Scent or Lavender-Chamomile Scent

Nubian Heritage Group/Sundial Group LLC: Coconut & Papaya with Vanilla Bean Extract Body Wash

Nutrition Resource, Inc. dba NutriBiotic: NutriBiotic Everyday Clean Conditioner Botanical Blend

Rainbow Research Corporation: Rainbow Baby Oh Baby Unscented Organic Herbal Shampoo

Renpure, L.L.C: Renpure Organics I Love My Hair! Body and Shine Shampoo

Strength of Nature Global, LLC: Elasta QP Intense Fortifying Hair Conditioning Treatment

Sundial Brands/Sundial Group LLC: Shea Moisture Organic Raw Shea Butter Moisture Retention Shampoo

The Himalaya Drug Company: Organique by Himalaya Toothpaste

Todd Christopher International, Inc/Vogue International: Hydrating Teatree Mint Conditioner

via [Jezebel]