Want A Cosmetic Procedure? Think About Moving To Brazil

Just another reason for us to envy Brazilian women, earlier this year Brazil announced cosmetic surgery deductible from income taxes. That’s right, in Brazil your breast implants, liposuction or tummy tuck is tax-deductible. And better yet? You could get a deduction on procedures that go as far back as 2004.

“We concluded that cosmetic surgeries are also about health, physical and mental, and should be included in the list of deductible expenses,” Brazil’s tax boss, Joaquim Adir, told Bloomberg.

While writing off your boob job as an expense has been heard of before (An exotic dancer once wrote off her breast augmentation because her anatomy was ruled an essential stage prop for her act), I don’t think anyone would mind being able to write off that long-awaited nose job.

Would you be interested in being able to write off your latest cosmetic surgery? Do you think plastic surgery should be a write off?

