I Stave Off Crows Feet Like an IRL Witch With This Liquid Crystal Eye Serum

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the perks of being a beauty writer is that I get to test out dozens (hundreds?) of products, and eye creams are one of my specialties. I’ve tried cream formulas, gel formulas and all sorts of different cooling applicators and packaging. But the eye serum I’m obsessed with right now is from Cosmedix, and it makes sense because I’m a witch and this product is made with real liquid crystals.

All jokes aside, I wasn’t kidding about the liquid crystal ingredient. Cosmedix’s patented liquid crystal formula provides deep, lasting hydration, and I noticed it when wearing it overnight. You know how sometimes if you fall asleep with a thick lip balm on and don’t move much during the night, you can wake up and still notice a “mask-like” feeling on your lips? That’s what happens when you wear this eye serum overnight. If you don’t move (I know this is hard), you can actually feel the serum still covering your eyes when you wake up. That doesn’t mean that it didn’t absorb into the skin, though. It just means that it didn’t wipe off during the night. Plus, keeping the eye area hydrated is the number one way to stave off fine lines and wrinkles, so, yeah. I was immediately impressed.

Hot tip: If you are a side sleeper like me and want to make sure you’re not burying your eye serum into your pillow instead of your skin, pick up a Save My Face pillow

(not sponsored, just my current obsession!). They’ve seriously changed the way I sleep. And let me tell you, the Save My Face pillow paired with the Cosmedix eye serums are seriously a match made in beauty heaven.

Here’s a photo I took of the Eye Doctor high-potency serum outside. You can see just how crystalized the formula is. It has a rainbow sheen that changes colors, depending on how you tilt it under the light. It’s important to understand that the Opti Crystal eye serum and the Eye Doctor serum are nearly identical. The only difference is that the Eye Doctor serum also contains retinol. That means it’s perfect for overnight wear, whereas the Opti Crystal works for day or nighttime.

Opti Crystal

Below is another snapshot of the Eye Doctor serum that’s spread out over my skin. Once you pat the serum into your eye, you’ll notice a sheer rainbow-like quality.

Both eye serums also contain a copper complex that helps skin look firmer. I’ve been using this serum for a few months now, and my eyes wake up looking like I already had my morning cup of caffeine. I also haven’t noticed the formation of any new lines, which yes, I’m always on the lookout for.

One reviewer agreed with me and wrote, “The only eye cream that truly makes a difference. It’s obvious as soon as you start using it. The liquid crystals immediately hydrate and the retinol smooths lines over time.”

Eye Doctor

The emollient-rich and moisture-binding formula in the Eye Doctor serum is why it stays in place on my eyes all night. When I wake up, I wash my face with a gentle cleanser and it comes right off. You can pat the Opti Crystal serum right into your eyes under makeup without a problem.

The formula essentially does it all: depuffs, hydrates, reduces the appearance of fine lines over time and helps skin firm up. If you’re looking for a new eye cream, pick up this one that stood out to me in a sea of product-testers.