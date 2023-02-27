Hailey Bieber & Victoria Beckham Both Use This Esthetician-Loved Skincare Brand—& Even I’m a Fan

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I was introduced to COSMEDIX’s clinical-grade heroes through a facial many months back. Esthetician Derek Davenport, owner of Urban Routine, an all-inclusive, high-end salon and spa in Wichita, Kansas, walked me through some of his favorites from the skincare brand, and I’ve truly been hooked ever since. Given the formula’s high-level ingredient lists and effective results, it makes sense why Davenport had such high remarks for each product—COSMEDIX was originally created by and for estheticians.

Each product the brand carries is free of parabens, petrolatum, mineral oil, PEGs, sodium lauryl sulfate, hydroquinone, glycolic acid, formaldehyde and artificial dyes and fragrances, so you can rest assured your skin is only getting the best of the best. Since COSMEDIX was founded by professional estheticians and nurse practitioners, each formula includes high concentrations of active ingredients that bring faster, more visible results than competitors.

Be that as it may, the brand has landed further than just in the hands of professionals; even celebrities are hooked on using the brand in their own routines, including Hailey Bieber, Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian.

I personally use the COSMEDIX Purity Clean Exfoliating Cleanser on a regular basis, and Bieber has also made use of the purifying cleanser in her routine, too. The best-selling cleanser leans on ingredients like lactic acid, tea tree oil and peppermint essential oil to clear up congested skin, restore balance and minimize excess oil and shine.

Beckham has implemented several products into her regimen from Cosmedix’s Elite Skincare, a line of professional clinical-grade products that were formerly only available in spas with certified aestheticians. Per a previous Instagram post, she uses the Purity Solution Nourishing Deep Cleansing Oil every morning, and Cosmedix’s Purity Clean Cleanser every night. She follows the nightly wash up with the 24 Rapid Renewal Complex Serum, and makes sure to use the Eye Doctor, a liquid crystal eye treatment for thinning skin, twice a day.

Run like the wind to scoop these celeb-loved products—as someone who slathers on several of their heroes regularly, I can tell you firsthand how worth it this brand is.