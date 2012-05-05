Cos Bar Creates Exclusive Beauty Line For Target

Photo: Courtesy of Target

First Missoni, then Jason Wu, and now an exclusive Target beauty line? Insert very happy face here! “The Shops at Target” recently partnered with prestigious beauty brand, Cos Bar, to create a line of bath and beauty products, beauty tools and DIY-mani essentials, exclusively for Target.

Cos Bar founder Lily Garfield, opened her first “European perfumery style” location is Aspen, Colo. 36 years ago, and was one of the first independent beauty shops in the country. To this day, Garfield gift-wraps her products in colorful leopard print paper, which ultimately inspired the design for the accessories of the Target collection (out May 6).

The collection will only be out for a limited time, six weeks to be exact, but if exclusive Target-line history has taught us anything, these products will fly off the shelves a lot sooner. With a touch of the beauty-entrepreneur’s favorite scents and every item costing less than $20, you can be sure to see us in line early.