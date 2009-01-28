Everything about Cornelia Day Resort encourages an instant decompression, an almost audible sigh of relief once the elevator swiftly, quietly whisks you up into it’s peaceful, white sanctuary amidst all the noise and clamor of New York City’s Fifth Avenue. Arriving for the Cornelia Classic Facial, I am ushered into a spotlessly serene locker room where a smiling attendant ensures that I am properly ensconsed in the requisite fluffy white terry robe and matching cushy slippers before being led through a dark cave-like corridor to meet my facialist Ramona in the treatment room. In contrast to the clean, bright whiteness of the lobby and locker rooms, the treatment room is dim, paneled in dark wood, and dressed in deep chocolate browns and greys.

After unrobing and sliding my tired, work-stressed body under the soft white towels on the table, Ramona walks in and begins by ridding my face of all makeup and then smoothing layers of cool, soothing creams over my skin and rubbing my arms, hands, legs, and feet with hot stones until I am inches from falling into a peaceful sleep. And then the extractions begin. As typically unpleasant as they are, they are also “very necessary to clean out the pores and let skin breath,” Ramona states matter-of-factly. And right she was. After my 60 minutes in heaven were up, I peered into the mirror and saw fresh, dewy skin more suited to a young 15-year-old than to someone in her mid-20s. Worth every pinching extraction.

The bonus came when my time at Cornelia was topped off by a pro blowout at the in-house David Evangelista salon. The effervescent Vu, a top stylist at the salon, made sure my long locks were bouncy, wavy, and perfectly tousled before I stepped foot back onto Fifth Avenue and into real life so that I could go straight from spa to date without a stop at home. Talk about a one-stop-shop.

Cornelia Day Resort, 663 Fifth Avenue, 8th floor, New York, NY 10022, 212-871-3050