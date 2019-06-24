Transgender Activist Corey Rae Can’t Live Without This Drugstore Mascara

I love over-the-top, full-face-beat tutorials just as much as the next beauty addict but sometimes you want to watch something a little more…do-able. Luckily, Corey Rae is here to show you the quick and easy way she gets ready. The 25-year-old transgender activist (and StyleCaster columnist!) looks pretty and put-together in record time. She recently filmed a beauty tutorial with Ouai to show her simple and hair and makeup routine for a great cause.

“Because it’s Pride month, Ouai and I want to make a donation to an organization that’s been extremely helpful and beneficial for me since moving to Los Angeles, which is the LGBT Center,” Rae says in the video. “I genuinely love and use their products and Ouai has generously donated $5,000 through my donation page for the Los Angeles LGBT Center!” she shared on Instagram.

Rae takes us through her lash ritual first. She uses Maybelline Great Lash ($4.44 at Walmart) and Volum’ Express The Mega Plush Mascara ($7.99 at Ulta). “It’s what I started using when I transitioned in high school,” she shares while applying mascara. “I always used to lick my eyelashes and pretend I had mascara on all those years it wasn’t socially appropriate for people who present male to be wearing makeup.” She says that buying her own mascara was one of the best days of her life.

Watch as Rae styles her day-old blowout with Ouai Dry Shampoo ($24 at Sephora) and Wave Spray ($26 at Ouai). The results are seriously impressive, especially considering what I look like when I get ready in less than ten minutes! More simple tutorials, please.

