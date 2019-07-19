16 Shades of Coral Nail Polish, Because You Can Never Have Enough

Scroll To See More Images

The people have spoken…and by “people,” I mean Pantone. Every year, the company responsible for color coordinating across multiple design industries tasks its Color Institute with predicting the color everyone will be obsessed with over the next 12 months. This year, Living Coral, or “an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge” received that distinct honor. And as predicted, we’ve spent the past seven months thinking of every single way we can incorporate it into our routine; the easiest being coral nail polish.

To be honest, coral has always been my unofficial color of summer. It’s bright. It’s poppy. It’s that unique blend of red, pink, and orange that flatters every skin tone. In other words, it’s arguably the most versatile shade to wear any time of year, but especially when the weather matches its blazing hot aura. As far as I’m concerned, you can never have enough coral in your beauty routine, especially when it concerns nail polish. Whether it’s a darker, red-coral or a light, peach one, there are more than a few ways to wear such a show-stopper. If you need proof, just keep scrolling.

Butter London Pantone Color of the Year 2019 Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer

A spot-on tribute to the official color of 2019.

$12 at Ulta

China Glaze Summer Reign Collection in Sunset Seeker

A red-orange matte.

$5.63 at Ulta

Christian Louboutin Nail Colour – The Pops in Edgypopi

A dark coral with a rich (pun intended), creamy finish.

$50 at Sephora

Deborah Lippmann Permanent Vacation Gel Lab Pro Collection in Ibiza

A terracotta crème with a high shine finish.

$20 at Sephora

Dermelect ‘ME’ Peptide-Infused Nail Treatment Lacquers in To The Core

A russet copper with a shimmer finish.

$8.97 at Ulta

ella + mila Samba Collection Nail Polish in Cause I’m Happy

A bright, poppy orange.

$10.50 at Ulta

Le Mini Macaron Online Only 1-Step Gel Polish in Copacabana

A can’t-miss neon orange.

$11.99 at Ulta

Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish in Snap!

Mandarin orange for the win.

$18 at Sephora

Morgan Taylor Professional Nail Lacquer in A Petal For Your Thoughts

A vibrant coral creme that’s more red than orange.

$9.50 at Ulta

OPI Classic Nail Lacquer in Got Myself into a Jam-balaya

A creamy, classic peach.

$10.50 at Ulta

Orly Nail Lacquer in Blazing Sunset

A pinky coral that reminds me of watermelon.

$9.50 at Ulta

Red Carpet Manicure Color Dip Coral Nail Powder in Girl’s Got Spunk

Neon coral. Enough said.

$9.99 at Ulta

Sally Hansen Insta Dri Crayola Nail Polish in Sunset Orange

A bright orange that’s impossible to ignore.

$4.99 at Ulta

Sally Hansen Insta Dri Nail Color in Shakin Sherbert

A dessert shade for your tips.

$4.99 at Ulta

SEPHORA COLLECTION Color Hit Mini Nail Polish in Peach Blossom

Light and metallic for subtle shine.

$5 at Sephora

Zoya Nail Lacquer in Kara

A pink coral with a high shine finish.

$9 at Ulta

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.