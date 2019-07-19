StyleCaster
16 Shades of Coral Nail Polish, Because You Can Never Have Enough

Photo: ImaxTree.

The people have spoken…and by “people,” I mean Pantone. Every year, the company responsible for color coordinating across multiple design industries tasks its Color Institute with predicting the color everyone will be obsessed with over the next 12 months. This year, Living Coral, or “an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge” received that distinct honor. And as predicted, we’ve spent the past seven months thinking of every single way we can incorporate it into our routine; the easiest being coral nail polish.

To be honest, coral has always been my unofficial color of summer. It’s bright. It’s poppy. It’s that unique blend of red, pink, and orange that flatters every skin tone. In other words, it’s arguably the most versatile shade to wear any time of year, but especially when the weather matches its blazing hot aura. As far as I’m concerned, you can never have enough coral in your beauty routine, especially when it concerns nail polish. Whether it’s a darker, red-coral or a light, peach one, there are more than a few ways to wear such a show-stopper. If you need proof, just keep scrolling.

coral nail polish butter london 16 Shades of Coral Nail Polish, Because You Can Never Have Enough

Butter London.

Butter London Pantone Color of the Year 2019 Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer

A spot-on tribute to the official color of 2019.

$12 at Ulta

coral nail polish china glaze 16 Shades of Coral Nail Polish, Because You Can Never Have Enough

China Glaze.

China Glaze Summer Reign Collection in Sunset Seeker

A red-orange matte.

$5.63 at Ulta

coral nail polish christian louboutin 16 Shades of Coral Nail Polish, Because You Can Never Have Enough

Christian Louboutin.

Christian Louboutin Nail Colour – The Pops in Edgypopi

A dark coral with a rich (pun intended), creamy finish.

$50 at Sephora

coral nail polish deborah lippmann 16 Shades of Coral Nail Polish, Because You Can Never Have Enough

Deborah Lippmann.

Deborah Lippmann Permanent Vacation Gel Lab Pro Collection in Ibiza

A terracotta crème with a high shine finish.

$20 at Sephora

coral nail polish dermelect 16 Shades of Coral Nail Polish, Because You Can Never Have Enough

Dermelect.

Dermelect ‘ME’ Peptide-Infused Nail Treatment Lacquers in To The Core

A russet copper with a shimmer finish.

$8.97 at Ulta

coral nail polish ella mila 16 Shades of Coral Nail Polish, Because You Can Never Have Enough

ella + mila.

ella + mila Samba Collection Nail Polish in Cause I’m Happy

A bright, poppy orange.

$10.50 at Ulta 

coral nail polish le mini macoron 16 Shades of Coral Nail Polish, Because You Can Never Have Enough

Le Mini Macaron.

Le Mini Macaron Online Only 1-Step Gel Polish in Copacabana

A can’t-miss neon orange.

$11.99 at Ulta

coral nail polish marc jacobs beauty 16 Shades of Coral Nail Polish, Because You Can Never Have Enough

Marc Jacobs Beauty.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish in Snap!

Mandarin orange for the win.

$18 at Sephora

coral nail polish morgan taylor 16 Shades of Coral Nail Polish, Because You Can Never Have Enough

Morgan Taylor.

Morgan Taylor Professional Nail Lacquer in A Petal For Your Thoughts

A vibrant coral creme that’s more red than orange.

$9.50 at Ulta

coral nail polish opi 16 Shades of Coral Nail Polish, Because You Can Never Have Enough

OPI.

OPI Classic Nail Lacquer in Got Myself into a Jam-balaya

A creamy, classic peach.

$10.50 at Ulta

coral nail polish orly 16 Shades of Coral Nail Polish, Because You Can Never Have Enough

Orly.

Orly Nail Lacquer in Blazing Sunset

A pinky coral that reminds me of watermelon.

$9.50 at Ulta

coral nail polish red carpet manicure 16 Shades of Coral Nail Polish, Because You Can Never Have Enough

Red Carpet Manicure.

Red Carpet Manicure Color Dip Coral Nail Powder in Girl’s Got Spunk

Neon coral. Enough said.

$9.99 at Ulta

coral nail polish sally hansen sunset orange 16 Shades of Coral Nail Polish, Because You Can Never Have Enough

Sally Hansen.

Sally Hansen Insta Dri Crayola Nail Polish in Sunset Orange

A bright orange that’s impossible to ignore.

$4.99 at Ulta

coral nail polish sally hansen 16 Shades of Coral Nail Polish, Because You Can Never Have Enough

Sally Hansen.

Sally Hansen Insta Dri Nail Color in Shakin Sherbert

A dessert shade for your tips.

$4.99 at Ulta

coral nail polish sephora 16 Shades of Coral Nail Polish, Because You Can Never Have Enough

Sephora.

SEPHORA COLLECTION Color Hit Mini Nail Polish in Peach Blossom

Light and metallic for subtle shine.

$5 at Sephora

coral nail polish zoya 16 Shades of Coral Nail Polish, Because You Can Never Have Enough

Zoya.

Zoya Nail Lacquer in Kara

A pink coral with a high shine finish.

$9 at Ulta

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

