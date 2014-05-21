Instagram Insta-Glam: Coral Makeup

Of all the colors we want to try this spring, coral is at the top of our list. Whether it’s makeup, nail polish, or even hair color, orange is happening in the beauty world and we couldn’t be happier about it. It’s obvious that we’re not alone in our love of the color, because after seeing our Instagram feeds this week, ladies everywhere are loving coral, too.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite coral makeup looks from Instagram above. Take a look at our picks and get some inspiration for your own summer beauty look!

