StyleCaster
Share

Instagram Insta-Glam: Coral Makeup

What's hot
StyleCaster

Instagram Insta-Glam: Coral Makeup

Augusta Falletta
by
Instagram Insta-Glam: Coral Makeup
9 Start slideshow

Of all the colors we want to try this spring, coral is at the top of our list. Whether it’s makeup, nail polish, or even hair color, orange is happening in the beauty world and we couldn’t be happier about it. It’s obvious that we’re not alone in our love of the color, because after seeing our Instagram feeds this week, ladies everywhere are loving coral, too.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite coral makeup looks from Instagram above. Take a look at our picks and get some inspiration for your own summer beauty look!

More From Beauty High: 
15 Things That Change When You Start Wearing Lipstick Full Time
Beauty Recipe: Bright Orange Lips
Mood Board: Pops of Orange for Spring

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

Your summer beauty look needs coral. 

@Fashionizy matched her coral lip color to her blush for a perfect summer look. 

@Alice_marie_87 impressed us with a gorgeous orange lipstick and a milkmaid braid we're dying to recreate at home. 

@Epiphanniea's orange lipstick pulls together her entire look. 

Coordinate your eyeshadow and lip color like @Hell_yea_models did here for a stunning look. 

@Jesslinka's bangs are the perfect way to frame her coral eyeshadow. 

@Kaylabeauty's subtle coral makeup is just right for warm weather and sunshine. 

This look from @tr3nds deserved a close-up. Would you try bright orange liner? 

@Universodamaquiagem oficial's bold orange look has us reaching for the coral lipstick. 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Secret Beauty Ingredient: Tomato

Secret Beauty Ingredient: Tomato
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share