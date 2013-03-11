Pucker Up With This Coral Lipstick, Spotted On Selena Gomez

After seeing Selena Gomez’s bright coral lips at the South By Southwest premiere of her new film Spring Breakers, we’re craving a similarly daring (and cheerful!) look. Whether you want to go bold with rich pigment or soft with just a splash of color, our top coral lipstick picks work as well for a night on the town as they do for a sunny spring day.

Lancôme Paris L’Absolu Nu in Coral Sand ($30, lancome-usa.com)

This semi-sheer coral is the hue in it most potent form — bold and bright. The lipstick’s light reflecting finish adds a flattering shine.

Illamasqua Lipstick in Over ($25.40, illamasqua.com)

With matte lipstick taking over the runway and red carpet, why not try a matte coral? This softer coral offers a pretty contrast to dewy skin.

CoverGirl LipPerfection Jumbo Gloss Balm in Coral Twist ($6.99, covergirl.com)

Apply one to two coats of this balm for a hint of the hue, and wear that bright coral color without worrying about dried-out, sticky lips. This balm’s formula contains moisturizing mango and shea butters.

Read more: The Most Flattering Way To Wear Color This Spring