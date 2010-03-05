Cool Corals For Spring

If you are as sick of winter as I am, then you will want to start looking ahead to see what exciting makeup is around the next corner and get a jumpstart on the warm weather beauty. As we approach spring we all want to wake up our dull winter faces in a flash and adopt the hottest color of the moment.

Most women don’t realize that the lovely shade of coral is a truly universal hue that looks bright and beautiful on all women and gives you an instant spring/summer look. This perfect mix of orangey pink goodness is hot hot hot and will liven up cheeks, make lips lusciously bold and look chic on fingers and toes.

Fair babes need to choose pinky peach tones that are sheer and slightly shimmery for a sun-kissed look. Medium and olive skinned chics look great in melon and poppy shades while dark divas look super hot in bold fiery corals and sunburst oranges. Using these colors with a nice bronzer, chocolate brown eyeliner and black mascara creates the perfect balance for flawless sunshine beauty. Some of my must have coral products are my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Color Comfort Lip Color in Sunburst and my Forever Stay Moisture Gloss in Creamsicle. These two perfect coral shades for lips work on light and medium skin tones for the most flattering way to go coral.

Priti Nail Polish in Snapdragon and Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge in Cabo Coral looks fab on darker skin tones and dark skinned beauties can get away with wearing a hint of coral tint on the eyes too. Try the eye shadow from Origins called Copper Penny for a warm sparkly glow on the lids.

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.