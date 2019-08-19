I Have No Choice But to Stan This Living Coral Hair Trend

Scroll To See More Images
Never have I been invested in a Pantone Color of the Year this much. “Living Coral” is a much cooler way to say peach, orange, or even blush, and for once, the shade du jour is one that flatters everyone. And when it comes to testing such a grand statement, seeing the color in a variety of hair textures and lengths is what usually wins me over. Thankfully (phew!), coral hair has dominated Instagram all 2019, with selfies galore showing the vibrant hue on, well, everyone.
Some have gone the literal route with a ‘do that directly mimics Pantone’s interpretation while others have gotten creative with their own variations. My personal favorites are on those with darker hair, as it proves that you don’t have to be a blonde or light brunette to pull off such a bright color. At the same time, I don’t recommend throwing all caution to the wind when it comes to preparation, after-care, and day-to-day maintenance. If you can, leave this dye job to a professional and consult beforehand so you can find the coral shade that best compliments your skin tone and texture. Additionally, don’t forget to get familiar with color protectant cleansers and deep treatments like Olaplex to keep your style as fresh as possible.
Should you want to start with something temporary, brands like Good Dye Young and Manic Panic are more likely to carry a non-traditional shade, though I wouldn’t sleep on the drugstore classics either. And as always, Instagram is a treasure trove of inspo if you’re still on the fence or simply want to see the versatility of Living Coral for yourself. Keep scrolling to see the peachy range in action.
Gorgeous curls with a pop of color
Sweet like Pearland, sweet like Peachtree 🍑 This weekend was unreal.
The Eufora Urban Angels wear a gradient color scheme that originates in a gritty, tarnished urban base, gradually brightening along the shaft into the suggestion of a halo. Ends bathed in "celestial light" underscore the airy, light and unconstructed nature of the perimeter; while lived in hues of apricot, peach, rose and blush create an undeniably interesting dichotomy of warm to cool tones galvanized flawlessly into one work of living art.
Ondas & Trenzas 😍😍 A quien mas le gusta esta combinación?
Hope your day has been just Peachy! 🍑 Shiny, peachy hair goals created by @haircris using all @tigicopyright 🧡 Lightener: @tigiprofessionals True Light + 20vol/6% Toner: #tigicopyrightcolour Gloss 9/03 + Gloss 7/44 + Gloss 6/6 + 8.5vol/2.55%
Art by Dania Loving the unique design of this color! Thanks to @matrix, @joicointensity & @paulmitchell we were able to create this custom blend
P I X I E C O R A L 🧡 Empezamos otra semana de Agosto con un look fresco y muy veraniego . . El color de moda.. #livingcoral combina genial con este corte pixie..
😍Have you been enjoying Pantone color of the year #livingcoral
Coral Pink
this years "IT" color! hair and photo from @stylist_ready @soonsikihair one if my favorite hair salons from South Korea to follow
Another cool set of photos of Jes's new hair and new peachy color! This time a little collaboration... @mireya_villarreal_ with @pinkpewter using some her beautiful hair accessories to style Jes's hair. Accompanied with @jessica.schneider.beauty taking care of her makeup for this look.
THE SHOT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING 🍑 Waking up to @behindthechair_com sharing the love... Goals!!!! C O R A L C R U S H The Colour World has shared our #livingcoral Hair Inspiration on a number of Social platforms including a UK on line magazine as a 2019 Colour Inspo
Name this color! 🍓🍉🍒💄🌺 All @olaplex products improve hair quality, extending color longevity so you can enjoy your fresh from the salon look without the fear of fading!
#makeup #eyebrows #lip #bangs #seethroughbangs #skincare #nighttimeskincare #beautybloggers #colorpopcosmetics #hairstyles #makeuplook #beautyblogger #skincare #wakeupandmakeup #lashes #motd #makeuplover #beautycare #instabeauty #beautyblog #beautytips #makeupbyme #8stepskincare #kbeauty #motivation #aesthetic #travel #orangehair #3cemultipot #soap&glory #morphe3502
Got so many questions about this color in my stories so I thought I would share my process! 📷 the rain didn't permit for outside photos after this 🤪 ➡️Swipe for the video during! ➕Base color: @redken shadeseq cream-08c+06c+07wn+06bc to create a rosy copper and cool off the intense orange. ➕Balayage: @oligopro clay lightner and cool blonde for max lift. As you can see in the video we pulled down that base color and clear in between our balay to create our peaks and valleys in our color. ➕we topped it off with @celebluxury colorditioner in rose gold and coral!
@celebluxury coral conditioner with @brazilianbondbuilder @modernsalon #modernsalon #americansalon #b3 #behindthechair #hairbrained #celebluxury #coralhair #orange #orangehair #vividhair #beautylaunchpad #hotonbeauty #mermaidhair #mermaid #allure #boston #bostonhair #framar @framar @allure @behindthechair_com @american_salon
@koskamelinda 🧡 🧡@headofficehair #headofficehair | #headofficebence|#schwarzkopfprofessional | #coralhair |#strongbonds | | #colormelting | #dustedrouge | #hairstyle | #hairdo | #haircut | #haircolor | #hairdresser | #color | #colorist | #hairpaint | #balayage | #balayageombre | #ombre | #highlight | #babylights | #salon | #modernsalon | #salondirect | #instahair | #instadaily | #salonpick | #hairgoals
I'm back to being slug abbie who sits in a corner drawing all day in her scruffs, guzzling caffeine and yawning at any opportunity. So have holiday Abbie who makes an effort every day 😅 I'm actually so so happy to back to working on commissions though, and making big plans for my shop
"Kindred Fest 2019" My first time shooting a concert. It's very important to me that as I progress and become a better photographer I put myself in any and every atmosphere so there is never an opportunity I'm not ready for. Btw @charity Millennials song is probably the best song I've heard live! I'm a fan!
This is by far the most fun color I've been doing🧡 Who else loves frank ocean inspired hair?
🍑P E A C H P E R F E C T🍑 . . . I can't even with her beauty....inside and out! Loving all the dimension I'm able to do with vivids it makes it more interesting. .Then add a hair accessory and you get a unique pic. I live a photo with energy like this one, she drawls you in. 🙌🏻 How many colors do you use when your painting a vivid? How much attention do you give to your overall photo? . Painted with Pulp Riot Bonded by B3