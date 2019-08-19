StyleCaster
I Have No Choice But to Stan This Living Coral Hair Trend

Photo: ImaxTree.

Never have I been invested in a Pantone Color of the Year this much. “Living Coral” is a much cooler way to say peach, orange, or even blush, and for once, the shade du jour is one that flatters everyone. And when it comes to testing such a grand statement, seeing the color in a variety of hair textures and lengths is what usually wins me over. Thankfully (phew!), coral hair has dominated Instagram all 2019, with selfies galore showing the vibrant hue on, well, everyone.

Some have gone the literal route with a ‘do that directly mimics Pantone’s interpretation while others have gotten creative with their own variations. My personal favorites are on those with darker hair, as it proves that you don’t have to be a blonde or light brunette to pull off such a bright color. At the same time, I don’t recommend throwing all caution to the wind when it comes to preparation, after-care, and day-to-day maintenance. If you can, leave this dye job to a professional and consult beforehand so you can find the coral shade that best compliments your skin tone and texture. Additionally, don’t forget to get familiar with color protectant cleansers and deep treatments like Olaplex to keep your style as fresh as possible.

ImaxTree.

Should you want to start with something temporary, brands like Good Dye Young and Manic Panic are more likely to carry a non-traditional shade, though I wouldn’t sleep on the drugstore classics either. And as always, Instagram is a treasure trove of inspo if you’re still on the fence or simply want to see the versatility of Living Coral for yourself. Keep scrolling to see the peachy range in action.

View this post on Instagram

The Eufora Urban Angels wear a gradient color scheme that originates in a gritty, tarnished urban base, gradually brightening along the shaft into the suggestion of a halo. Ends bathed in “celestial light” underscore the airy, light and unconstructed nature of the perimeter; while lived in hues of apricot, peach, rose and blush create an undeniably interesting dichotomy of warm to cool tones galvanized flawlessly into one work of living art.⁣⠀ .⁣⠀ View the complete collection at eufora.net <link in bio>⁣⠀ .⁣⠀ HAIR:⁣⠀ Philip Carreon - @philipcarreonstyle⁣⠀ Dana Caschetta - @danacash_⁣⠀ Joanne Rempel - @joanne.rempel⁣⠀ BJ Noman: @Moda.hair.design⁣⠀ .⁣⠀ MODELS:⁣⠀ Chandler Parks - @chandler_parks⁣⠀ .⁣⠀ MAKEUP:⁣⠀ Nina Reminder - @ninareminder⁣⠀ .⁣⠀ PHOTOGRAPHY:⁣⠀ Evan Duning - @evanduning⁣⠀ .⁣⠀ WARDROBE:⁣⠀ Danielle Rauto - @danielle.eufora⁣⠀ .⁣⠀ #euforaurbanangels #eufora #euforastrong #euforahaircare #euforastyle #euforapro #hairinspo #natureinspired #naturalattraction #livingcoral #stylecollection⁣⠀

A post shared by Eufora Studio Salon NYC (@euforastudiosalonnyc) on

View this post on Instagram

PANTONE 16-1546

A post shared by Matty@TheJunkyard (@thegeordiehairpainter) on

View this post on Instagram

LIVING for this living coral 💕

A post shared by Jess Brodnax (@jessfntastic) on

View this post on Instagram

Got so many questions about this color in my stories so I thought I would share my process! 📷 the rain didn’t permit for outside photos after this 🤪 ➡️Swipe for the video during! ➕Base color: @redken shadeseq cream-08c+06c+07wn+06bc to create a rosy copper and cool off the intense orange. ➕Balayage: @oligopro clay lightner and cool blonde for max lift. As you can see in the video we pulled down that base color and clear in between our balay to create our peaks and valleys in our color. ➕we topped it off with @celebluxury colorditioner in rose gold and coral! Finished with our @fhiheat one inch iron! #fhiheatsupsummer #rosegold #pinkhair #coralhair #balayage #ittakesapro #saloncentric #redken #oligopro #jacksonvillehairstylist #floridahairstylist

A post shared by ●● ѕaмι ѕĸιnner ●● (@samiskinnerhair) on

View this post on Instagram

“Kindred Fest 2019” ——————————————————————————— My first time shooting a concert. It’s very important to me that as I progress and become a better photographer I put myself in any and every atmosphere so there is never an opportunity I’m not ready for. Btw @charity Millennials song is probably the best song I’ve heard live! I’m a fan! ——————————————————————————— . . . . . . . . For All Booking or Photography Inquires Please Contact Me at 313-399-8001 . . . . . . . #detroitfestival #detroitrapfestival #detroitconcert #detroitconcerts #festival #blackartists #kindredfest #kindredfestival #womenempowerment #blackwomenempowerment #ebonywomen #blackwomenwithstyle #detroitwomen #detroitwomenofcolor #detroitsisters #blackisbeautiful #blackwomenlovingblackwomen #womenartists #blackwomenartists #blackwomenrockdetroit #blackwomenhairstyles #blackdyedhair #blackwomenhairstyles #tyedie #blackpeopleunite #detroit313 #detroit #womenartist#vocals #orangehair #orangeisthenewblack

A post shared by Mello Studios (@mellodezz) on

View this post on Instagram

🍑P E A C H P E R F E C T🍑 . . . I can’t even with her beauty....inside and out! Loving all the dimension I’m able to do with vivids it makes it more interesting. .Then add a hair accessory and you get a unique pic. I live a photo with energy like this one, she drawls you in. 🙌🏻 How many colors do you use when your painting a vivid? How much attention do you give to your overall photo? . Painted with Pulp Riot Bonded by B3💪🏻 . . . Hair by #gerilynghaisarzadeh . #pulpriot #pulpriothair #artistconnective #bluntbob #bobhaircut #modernsalon #behindthechair_com #hairinspo #hairlove #haircolour #hairpaint #1000orbust #hairpaintingspecialist #dimensionalhair #trendyhair #ittakesapro #colormelt #colorspecialist #lorealpro #peachhair #coralhair #haircolorideas #vividhaircolor #vibranthaircolor #pinkpewter #pastelhair #crafthaircolor #dimensionalvivids #peachblonde

A post shared by Gerilyn Ghaisarzadeh Vivids (@gerilynghaisarzadeh) on

