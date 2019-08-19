I Have No Choice But to Stan This Living Coral Hair Trend

Scroll To See More Images

Never have I been invested in a Pantone Color of the Year this much. “Living Coral” is a much cooler way to say peach, orange, or even blush, and for once, the shade du jour is one that flatters everyone. And when it comes to testing such a grand statement, seeing the color in a variety of hair textures and lengths is what usually wins me over. Thankfully (phew!), coral hair has dominated Instagram all 2019, with selfies galore showing the vibrant hue on, well, everyone.

Some have gone the literal route with a ‘do that directly mimics Pantone’s interpretation while others have gotten creative with their own variations. My personal favorites are on those with darker hair, as it proves that you don’t have to be a blonde or light brunette to pull off such a bright color. At the same time, I don’t recommend throwing all caution to the wind when it comes to preparation, after-care, and day-to-day maintenance. If you can, leave this dye job to a professional and consult beforehand so you can find the coral shade that best compliments your skin tone and texture. Additionally, don’t forget to get familiar with color protectant cleansers and deep treatments like Olaplex to keep your style as fresh as possible.

Should you want to start with something temporary, brands like Good Dye Young and Manic Panic are more likely to carry a non-traditional shade, though I wouldn’t sleep on the drugstore classics either. And as always, Instagram is a treasure trove of inspo if you’re still on the fence or simply want to see the versatility of Living Coral for yourself. Keep scrolling to see the peachy range in action.