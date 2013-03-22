Coral Crush: Gorgeous Beauty Products In Spring’s Hottest Hue

We admit it: the coral trend for spring has us super excited. This is one color that works on every skin tone and it comes in so many products that even we were left asking which coral beauty products we should nab for the upcoming season because frankly, we want them all. If you’re hesitant about trying out the bolder spring beauty trends this season, the coral trend is easy to get and makes enough of a statement without overpowering your look. Go with coral and you’ll be on trend without going overboard.

After diligent research, we’ve rounded up twelve of the best makeup palettes, cheek, eye, lip and nail products that will help your makeup routine practically “spring” to life. Which product will inspire your own crush on coral? Click through and decide for yourself.