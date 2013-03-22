Coral Crush: Gorgeous Beauty Products In Spring’s Hottest Hue

We admit it: the coral trend for spring has us super excited. This is one color that works on every skin tone and it comes in so many products that even we were left asking which coral beauty products we should nab for the upcoming season because frankly, we want them all. If you’re hesitant about trying out the bolder spring beauty trends this season, the coral trend is easy to get and makes enough of a statement without overpowering your look. Go with coral and you’ll be on trend without going overboard.
After diligent research, we’ve rounded up twelve of the best makeup palettes, cheek, eye, lip and nail products that will help your makeup routine practically “spring” to life. Which product will inspire your own crush on coral? Click through and decide for yourself.
Get on board with the coral trend with these fabulous products.
The best way to add coral to your look is with a gorgeous palette that you can take with you wherever you go. This little set contains a five-in-one kit with all over color, lid, crease and highlighter with a liner hue to seal the deal. Day or night, this is a spring necessity.
(Lancôme Color Design Shadow & Liner Palette in Coral Crush, $49, nordstrom.com)
If you just want a touch of coral for your look, try this poppy colored balm that leaves a gentle wash of color (even though it looks pretty bright) while it hydrates and protects lips. It's like the best of balm and lipstick in one shot in an on trend color.
(Lancôme Baume in Love in Coral Electric, $26, macys.com)
This high pigment shadow with a touch of gold shimmer is gorgeous alone as a wash of color or added with other shades for a "look at me" makeup look. Versatile and positively lovely, it's perfect for all skin tones and will become your beauty BFF this season.
(Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Freelove, $18, sephora.com)
We're slightly obsessed with this beautiful lip color that goes on super smooth with high impact color that lasts and lasts. Oh, did we mention the high shine formula that makes your lips look slightly more plump? Yep, it's a keeper.
(Flower Kiss Stick High-Shine Lip Color in Coral Floret, $6.98, walmart.com)
Let's talk about this balm that softens and improves the condition of your lips with the same formula used in facials in Bliss spas worldwide. With a formula that can help cracked, dry lips with a touch of on trend color, we're adding this to our makeup bag...permanently.
(Bliss Fabulips Glossy Lip Balm in Vanilla Mint, $14, blissworld.com)
If you want to rock the coral trend, this palette has you covered. With three lip gloss shades, a lipstick and a blush, the possibilities are endless for a whole season of spring and summer beauty looks.
(Kevyn Aucoin Beauty The Corals Lip & Cheek Palette, $55, nordstrom.com)
For those who want a delicate take on the trend, this bright pink nail polish will look amazing on fingers and toes all throughout the spring. The limited edition polish will go fast, so get your hands on it now while it lasts.
(Nails Inc London Nail Polish in Kensington Palace Gardens, $9.50, sephora.com)
For on trend color with lasting formula, we're in love with this coral lip gloss and blush. The blush is enriched with vitamins and antioxidants to improve skin with use, and the gloss is infused with mango and shea butters to condition lips as it delivers maximum color and shine.
(Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Luminous Lip Gloss in Sunset & Radiance Blush in Sunburst, $18 and $26 respectively, elizabetharden.com)
These new vivids from Maybelline are some of our favorite new lip hues: bold colors that go on gorgeous, never garish. This bright coral hue is an absolute must for all skin tones for color that makes a statement.
(Maybelline ColorSensational Vivids Lipcolor in Shocking Coral, $7.49, drugstore.com)
For an all over glow with a touch of the coral trend, add this genius product to your makeup kit for spring. Sweep a giant brush over the compact and then brush over your complexion for a lit from within glow that will get you noticed.
(Bobbi Brown Nectar Shimmer Brick Compact, $42, nordstrom.com)
A gorgeous stain with high impact shine is a must for day to night beauty this season. This formula stays put and delivers coral color in an enviable formula that will have people dying to know where you got it from.
(L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Caresse Wet Shine Stain in Coral Tattoo, $8.99, drugstore.com)
This amazing lipstick conditions, softens and plumps while it lasts for softer lips covered in lip color that packs a punch. The soft coral shade is on trend and perfect for an entire spring of kissable moments.
(Avon Totally Kissable Lipstick in Caressing Coral, $8, shop.avon.com)