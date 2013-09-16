How to Copy Jennifer Aniston’s Gray-Blue Eye Liner Look

If you’re sick of wearing kohl-black eye liner, but don’t really have the courage to try a bright pop of color, take a page from Jennifer Aniston, who sported a dramatic-yet-not-too-dark rimmed eye to a weekend red carpet event.

At the Toronto International Film Festival, makeup artist Leslie Lopez colored the rims of Jennifer’s eyes with the new NARS Transvaal Eye Paint ($25, narscosmetics.com), which is a gray-blue color—a perfect complement for Aniston’s blue eyes. Lopez especially loved how the color was so similar to Aniston’s grayish-teal Vivienne Westwood dress. She finished off the look with NARS Laos Matte Multiple (not available until Spring 2014) for a nude-pink lip.

