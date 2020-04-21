Cooling Eye Masks to Combat Swelling & Puffiness

Eye masks have always seemed like somewhat of a gimmick—I get their Instagram-worthy appeal when it comes to posting skincare selfies, but regarding whether or not they actually work when it comes to brightening up pesky dark circles, deflating under-eye puffiness and softening the appearance of crows feet and fine lines instantly (or at least, after 20 minutes or so) has always seemed like a major long shot.

With all of that skepticism, however, I have recently found myself reaching to my freezer (where I stow all of my face masks for an extra puff-reducing effect) regardless of my enduring doubt about the beloved beauty product’s effectiveness. Now, before I go ahead and officially admit to my change of heart about eye masks, there is the one caveat worth mentioning that not all of them are created equal. While some that I’ve tested out proved my original stance to be correct, others left me decidedly stood corrected. Whether you’re a staunch believer of the eye-enhancing powers of these cooling masks or are a long-term skeptic with a newfound sense of optimism, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite cooling eye masks that actually work.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gel

These gel eye masks work to compress to your under eyes, soothing swelling and promoting an overall brightening effect to tired, puffy peepers. These fast-acting patches also work tone, firm and lift in just about ten minutes or so. Use them at least once a week for the optimum effect.

2. Origin Cure Gel Beads Eye Mask

While this may not be a fancy skincare-only product, this hydro bead cooling mask really does work. It can be used to deflate swelling caused by trauma and injuries, so you can bet it works just as well on swollen eyes.

3. ALLUREY 24K Gold Collagen Eye Mask

Infused with a slew of skin-enhancing and eye-brightening ingredients from plant-based collagen to brightening Vitamin C, these 24K gold eye masks help to soften the look of under-eye wrinkles and diminish puffiness in just a few minutes.