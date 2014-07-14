10 Cooling Beauty Buys To Help Survive The Hot Summer

Obviously, we’re glad it’s summer. That doesn’t mean we aren’t feeling hot and grimy pretty much all the time, though. Luckily for us, there are plenty of products to not only help us cool down, but to also help us keep looking great as well. Cooling benefits have been added into products that range from SPF to eye gels and more – and we’re gathering them up at alarming rates as the temps continue to rise.
Try this roundup of cooling beauty products that keep us feeling pretty and refreshed, no matter what type of heat wave you’re walking into.
From natural spring waters that contain selenium, this is not only a great cooling product but is also an excellent hydrator. (La Roche Posay Eau Thermal Spring Water, $12.99, laroche-posay.us)
Super refreshing, peppermint has a ton of beauty and wellness qualities – including being cooling and refreshing. A drop or two of the oil, rubbed between your hands and applied to your neck, is the way to go. And it works fast! (doTerra Peppermint Essential Oil, $27.95, doterra-aromatics.com)
Instantly smoothes morning puffiness, wakes up tired eyes and reduces lines. It's soothing and cooling – awesome for those summer-spent eyes. Keep in the fridge for an even greater refreshing feel – also very travel friendly! (Basq Cucumber Tea Eye Gel, $24, basqnyc.com)
Refreshes your makeup and also revives sun-exhausted skin. As an extra bonus, the Malachite extract protects and detoxifies. (Osmosis Colour Mineral Hydration Mist, $16, Blush.com)
A great way to stay safe in the sun that just happens to include a fabulous cooling, refreshing mist. (Neutrogena Fresh Cooling Body Mist Sunblock SPF 70 With Helioplex, $10.99, Neutrogena.com)
Photo:
Roger Cabello
We're all about brighter, more rested-looking eyes, instantly. (Estee Lauder Idealist Cooling Eye Illuminator, $64, Sephora.com)
This is a cooling treatment balm to help remedy damage from exposure to UV sunlight. It's also a lightweight gel that helps calm skin and reduce irritation induced by sunburn. (Dermalogica After Sun Repair, $32, Dermalogica.com)
Perfect for tired legs and muscle tension, especially across the neck, shoulders, temples and forehead. Combines soothing extracts of Arnica, Birch and Witch Hazel, with cooling Camphor and Menthol for immediate relief. If you spend a lot of time on long flights, you may find this to be a travel essential. (Elemis Instant Refreshing Gel, $55.50, Nordstrom.com)
A one-step exfoliating soap scrub for the body that cleanses and smoothes, but also cools and invigorates skin with jojoba beads and peppermint-packed action. We're all about a fresh, tingly clean. (Bliss Super Minty Soap'n Scrub, $32, Blissworld.com)
After days of walking in sandals in the heat and humidity, this is a great way to soften and perk up your abused feet. The peppermint oil cools your feet – but also combats odor! (The Body Shop Peppermint Cooling Foot Rescue Treatment, $9, thebodyshop-usa.com)