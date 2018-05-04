StyleCaster
Share

17 Cooling Beauty Products for Beating the Summer Heat

What's hot
StyleCaster

17 Cooling Beauty Products for Beating the Summer Heat

by
17 Cooling Beauty Products for Beating the Summer Heat
17 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler

Ideally, we’d love to have a beach or pool on hand whenever it’s unbearably hot, but city living makes that a little challenging. Now that Mother Nature is finally catching up with our dreams of summer heat, we’re wishing we had better prepared for those inevitable “I’m not wearing a lot, but my skin is still on fire” moments.

MORE: How to Make Your Skin Look Dewy with Little Effort

Sure, we could stay hydrated with water and rock a hat when the sun is beaming down, but we anticipate needing a little more help, even if it’s something small, throughout those insufferably hot days. And if that little something is a cooling eye mask or body mist, as far as we’re considered, that’s another form of self-care. And we never skimp on that.

So, whether you’re prepping your summer arsenal or simply need an excuse to shop, ahead are 17 of our favorite hair, skin, and makeup finds; all made for keeping it cool.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17
STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Arbonne RE9 Advanced Prepwork Gel Eye Masks
Arbonne RE9 Advanced Prepwork Gel Eye Masks

Stick these new gel eye masks in the fridge before applying to the skin. The superfood cocktail of antioxidants and phytonutrients calm irritation, and over time, smooth out fine lines.

$50 at Arbonne

Photo: Arbonne
STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Basq NYC Cooling Body Bliss
Basq NYC Cooling Body Bliss

This lightweight gel, formulated with pregnant women in mind, can be applied all over the body to cool overheated skin, reduce foot swelling, and ease achy joints.

Check it out on Amazon

Photo: Basq NYC
STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Peppermint Oil Cooling Jelly Conditioner
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Peppermint Oil Cooling Jelly Conditioner

This innovative jelly formula, made for dry, itchy scalps, uses a mix of mint oils to hydrate while charcoal absorbs buildup.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Briogeo
STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Clarins Paris Hydra-Essentiel Cooling Gel
Clarins Paris Hydra-Essentiel Cooling Gel

A cooling ice-blue gel that promises to comfort thirsty skin, without leaving an oily, greasy residue behind.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Clarins
STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Korres Greek Yoghurt After-Sun Cooling Gel
Korres Greek Yoghurt After-Sun Cooling Gel

The Greek yogurt in this body treatment provides a much-needed boost of hydration after hours of sun exposure.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Korres
STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Milk Makeup Cooling Water
Milk Makeup Cooling Water

Soothing seawater and energizing caffeine work together to de-puff tired eyes and soothe overheated skin.

Purchase on Amazon

Photo: Milk Makeup
STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Origins Hit Refresh Cooling Body Moisturizer
Origins Hit Refresh Cooling Body Moisturizer

This lightweight hydrator is made with Hawaiian mineral water and essential oils to hydrate and provide cooling relief during the summer months.

Get it on Amazon

Photo: Origins
STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Sephora After-Sun Mask
Sephora After-Sun Mask

A quick and easy bio-cellulose mask for taking care of sun-exposed skin and extending your tan.

$5 at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Too Faced Primed & Peachy Cooling Primer
Too Faced Primed & Peachy Cooling Primer

This cooling primer, meant to be worn under makeup, also contains a brightening peach tint that works for any and every skin tone.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Too Faced
STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Urban Decay Chill Cooling and Hydrating Makeup Setting Spray
Urban Decay Chill Cooling and Hydrating Makeup Setting Spray

The time-release technology in this makeup setter will keep your face chill for up to 12 hours, so you don't have to worry about touch-ups.

$32 at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay
STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Givenchy Bouncy Highlighter Cooling Jelly Glow
Givenchy Bouncy Highlighter Cooling Jelly Glow

This limited-edition highlighter has a bouncy texture and gives off a cooling effect as you apply.

Buy it on Amazon

Photo: Givenchy
STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Vichy Mineralizing Thermal Water
Vichy Mineralizing Thermal Water

A combo of 15 rare minerals is used to make this all-purpose mist that can be applied to any part of the body for instant cooling relief.

Purchase on Amazon

Photo: Vichy
STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Boscia MakeUp-BreakUp Cool Cleansing Oil
Boscia MakeUp-BreakUp Cool Cleansing Oil

The calming scent of natural ingredients (eucalyptus, willow herb, and rose hip, to name a few) melts away makeup, while also providing a relaxing, cooling sensation to the skin.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Boscia
STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Hansderma Skin Cool Ice Roller
Hansderma Skin Cool Ice Roller

Whenever you need instant relief or simply want to wake up your skin in the morning, roll this top-rated cooling tool all over the face.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Hansderma
STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | La Roche-Posay Anthelios Cooling Water-Lotion Sunscreen
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Cooling Water-Lotion Sunscreen

Keep up with your sun protection and cool off your skin simultaneously with this oil-free sunscreen.

$35.99 at Target

Photo: La Roche-Posay
STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Skyn Iceland the ANTIDOTE Cooling Daily Lotion
Skyn Iceland the ANTIDOTE Cooling Daily Lotion

Made with Icelandic kelp and white willow bark, this eco-friendly moisturizer is a miracle worker for red or irritated skin.

$45 at Skyn Iceland

Photo: Skyn Iceland
STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Ginger & Turmeric Vitamin C Jelly Mask
First Aid Beauty Hello Fab Ginger & Turmeric Vitamin C Jelly Mask

Get a boost of vitamin C and heat relief whenever you use this jelly formula on your face and neck.

Available on Amazon

Photo: First Aid Beauty

Next slideshow starts in 10s

30 Ways to Organize Your Closet

30 Ways to Organize Your Closet
  • STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Arbonne RE9 Advanced Prepwork Gel Eye Masks
  • STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Basq NYC Cooling Body Bliss
  • STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Peppermint Oil Cooling Jelly Conditioner
  • STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Clarins Paris Hydra-Essentiel Cooling Gel
  • STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Korres Greek Yoghurt After-Sun Cooling Gel
  • STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Milk Makeup Cooling Water
  • STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Origins Hit Refresh Cooling Body Moisturizer
  • STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Sephora After-Sun Mask
  • STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Too Faced Primed & Peachy Cooling Primer
  • STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Urban Decay Chill Cooling and Hydrating Makeup Setting Spray
  • STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Givenchy Bouncy Highlighter Cooling Jelly Glow
  • STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Vichy Mineralizing Thermal Water
  • STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Boscia MakeUp-BreakUp Cool Cleansing Oil
  • STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Hansderma Skin Cool Ice Roller
  • STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | La Roche-Posay Anthelios Cooling Water-Lotion Sunscreen
  • STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | Skyn Iceland the ANTIDOTE Cooling Daily Lotion
  • STYLECASTER | Cooling Beauty Products | First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Ginger & Turmeric Vitamin C Jelly Mask
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share