17 Cooling Beauty Products for Beating the Summer Heat

Ideally, we’d love to have a beach or pool on hand whenever it’s unbearably hot, but city living makes that a little challenging. Now that Mother Nature is finally catching up with our dreams of summer heat, we’re wishing we had better prepared for those inevitable “I’m not wearing a lot, but my skin is still on fire” moments.
Sure, we could stay hydrated with water and rock a hat when the sun is beaming down, but we anticipate needing a little more help, even if it’s something small, throughout those insufferably hot days. And if that little something is a cooling eye mask or body mist, as far as we’re considered, that’s another form of self-care. And we never skimp on that.
So, whether you’re prepping your summer arsenal or simply need an excuse to shop, ahead are 17 of our favorite hair, skin, and makeup finds; all made for keeping it cool.
Arbonne RE9 Advanced Prepwork Gel Eye Masks
Stick these new gel eye masks in the fridge before applying to the skin. The superfood cocktail of antioxidants and phytonutrients calm irritation, and over time, smooth out fine lines.
$50 at Arbonne
Basq NYC Cooling Body Bliss
This lightweight gel, formulated with pregnant women in mind, can be applied all over the body to cool overheated skin, reduce foot swelling, and ease achy joints.
Check it out on Amazon
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Peppermint Oil Cooling Jelly Conditioner
This innovative jelly formula, made for dry, itchy scalps, uses a mix of mint oils to hydrate while charcoal absorbs buildup.
Available on Amazon
Clarins Paris Hydra-Essentiel Cooling Gel
A cooling ice-blue gel that promises to comfort thirsty skin, without leaving an oily, greasy residue behind.
Available on Amazon
Korres Greek Yoghurt After-Sun Cooling Gel
The Greek yogurt in this body treatment provides a much-needed boost of hydration after hours of sun exposure.
Available on Amazon
Milk Makeup Cooling Water
Soothing seawater and energizing caffeine work together to de-puff tired eyes and soothe overheated skin.
Purchase on Amazon
Origins Hit Refresh Cooling Body Moisturizer
This lightweight hydrator is made with Hawaiian mineral water and essential oils to hydrate and provide cooling relief during the summer months.
Get it on Amazon
Sephora After-Sun Mask
A quick and easy bio-cellulose mask for taking care of sun-exposed skin and extending your tan.
$5 at Sephora
Too Faced Primed & Peachy Cooling Primer
This cooling primer, meant to be worn under makeup, also contains a brightening peach tint that works for any and every skin tone.
Available on Amazon
Urban Decay Chill Cooling and Hydrating Makeup Setting Spray
The time-release technology in this makeup setter will keep your face chill for up to 12 hours, so you don't have to worry about touch-ups.
$32 at Urban Decay
Givenchy Bouncy Highlighter Cooling Jelly Glow
This limited-edition highlighter has a bouncy texture and gives off a cooling effect as you apply.
Buy it on Amazon
Vichy Mineralizing Thermal Water
A combo of 15 rare minerals is used to make this all-purpose mist that can be applied to any part of the body for instant cooling relief.
Purchase on Amazon
Boscia MakeUp-BreakUp Cool Cleansing Oil
The calming scent of natural ingredients (eucalyptus, willow herb, and rose hip, to name a few) melts away makeup, while also providing a relaxing, cooling sensation to the skin.
Available on Amazon
Hansderma Skin Cool Ice Roller
Whenever you need instant relief or simply want to wake up your skin in the morning, roll this top-rated cooling tool all over the face.
Available on Amazon
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Cooling Water-Lotion Sunscreen
Keep up with your sun protection and cool off your skin simultaneously with this oil-free sunscreen.
$35.99 at Target
Skyn Iceland the ANTIDOTE Cooling Daily Lotion
Made with Icelandic kelp and white willow bark, this eco-friendly moisturizer is a miracle worker for red or irritated skin.
$45 at Skyn Iceland
First Aid Beauty Hello Fab Ginger & Turmeric Vitamin C Jelly Mask
Get a boost of vitamin C and heat relief whenever you use this jelly formula on your face and neck.
Available on Amazon
