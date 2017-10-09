StyleCaster
45 of the Coolest Tattoo Designs of 2017

45 of the Coolest Tattoo Designs of 2017

Kristen Bousquet
by
45 of the Coolest Tattoo Designs of 2017
Photo: Getty Images/STYLECASTER

We won’t deny that we have a Pinterest board exclusively dedicated to tattoo designs we might want to replicate one day on ourselves (or just ogle in admiration). Some of our favorite celebrities, from Rihanna to Ed Sheeran, have such gorgeous ink that it’s inspired us to go under the needle.

Being that trends are always changing—even in the world of tattoos—it’s key to find looks you can sit on before having them etched onto your body forever. Fortuitously, many of the tattoos we’ve seen in 2017 are so unique, creative, and straight-up pretty that we’re not seeing them becoming passé anytime soon.

Whether you’re brainstorming your own next tattoo or just want to take a peek at what some of our favorite designs of the year have been, check out 45 designs that, in our opinion, were well worth the pain to inscribe.

STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Female Boxer Tattoo
Girl Power Tattoo

Female Boxer Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @erinodea
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Rhianna's Wrist and Hand Tattoo
Wrist and Hand Tattoo

Rhianna's Wrist and Hand Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Lost Pet Tattoo
Pet Memorial Tattoo

In Memory of a Lost Dog

Photo: instagram
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Lily Back Tattoo
Large Back Tattoo

Lily Back Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @andrezzabragon
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Palm Tree Tattoo
Bicep Tattoo

Palm Tree Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @carolinehjerpejewelry
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Minimalist Tattoo
Minimalist Tattoo

A Kiss on the Forehead

Photo: instagram / @_carina_dee
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Simple Upper Finger Tattoos
Finger Tattoos

Diamond, Heart, and Crown Upper Finger Tattoos

Photo: instagram / @bobbietheboss
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Ariana Grande Finger Tattoo
Finger Tattoo

"Baby Doll" Text Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @arianagrande
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Minimalist Smoking Tattoo
Rib Cage Tattoo

Minimalist Smoking Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @kanztattoo
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Miley Cyrus Arm Tattoos
Small Arm Tattoos

Multiple Small Tattoos

Photo: instagram / @nannnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnx
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Feminist Tattoo
Feminist Tattoo

"Girl Power" Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @the.girl.network
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Hand Text Tattoo
Text Tattoo

"Grow Baby" Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @nikkietutorials
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Ankle Tattoo
Ankle Tattoo

Open Eye Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @wirbrauchenbass
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Kitten Tattoo
Wrist Tattoo

Kitten Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @akhtattoo
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Roman Numerals Tattoo
Finger Tattoo

Roman Numerals

Photo: instagram / @katyperry
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Tiger Tattoo
Lower Arm Tattoo

Tiger Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @tattoos_of_instagram
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Arrow Arm Tattoos
Arm Tattos

Multiple Arrows

Photo: instagram / @parisjackson
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Floral Chain Tattoo
Arm Tattoo

Minimalist Ivy

Photo: instagram
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Simple Floral Arrangement Tattoo
Arm Tattoo

Simple Flowers

Photo: instagram / @sashapieterse
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Large Decretive Back Tattoo
Back Tattoo

Large Decretive Tattoo

Photo: instagram
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Couples Tattoo
Couples Tattoo

Matching Hearts

Photo: instagram / @jessicamichel
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Hip Flower Tattoo
Hip Tattoo

Flower Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @ilonawasylyszyn
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Justin Bieber Tattoo
Thiegh Tattoo

Justin Bieber Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @justinbieber
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Star Tattoo
Small Wrist Tattoo

Star Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @jonboytattoo
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Back Text Tattoo
Full Back Tattoo

Back Text Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @gsiqueiratattoo
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Small Pineapple Tattoo
Wrist Tattoo

Small Pineapple Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @sarppatekeetatskoi
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Minimalist Makeout Tattoo
Rib Cage Tattoo

Minimalist Makeout Tattoo

Photo: instagram
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Kitty Cat Tattoo
Mid Back Tattoo

Kitty Cat Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @dex_ter_tattoo
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | White Ink Tattoo
White Ink Tattoo

"Patience" Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @chrispy_sim
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Animal Skull Tattoo
Bicep Tattoo

Animal Skull Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @hanna.tattooart
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Small Cross Tattoo
Small Finger Tattoo

Cross Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @sofiarichie
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Constellation Tattoo
Wrist Tattoo

Constellation Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @xveritaserum
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Smiley Face Tattoo
Pinky Tattoo

Smiley Face Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @ddlovato
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Arrow Ankle Tattoo
Ankle Tattoo

Arrow Ankle Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @maaikebuckers
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Closed Eyes Tattoo
Small Arm Tattoo

Closed Eyes Tattoo

Photo: instagram
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Minimalist Mountain Tattoo
Simple Back Tattoo

Minimalist Mountain Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @balta_studija
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Nicki Minaj Arm Tattoo
Chinese Lettering Tattoo

Nicki Minaj Arm Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @katyperry
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | False Lashes Tattoo
Simple Arm Tattoo

False Lashes Tattoo

Photo: instagram
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos |Minimalistic Arm Tattoos
Multiple Small Tattoos

Multiple Minimalistic Arm Tattoos

Photo: instagram / @chosenkind
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Minimalist Finger Tattoo
Mock Ring Tattoo

Minimalist Finger Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @82tattoo
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Small Finger Tattoo
Small Finger Tattoo

"Live, Love" Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @tattoolittlee
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Feminist Rib Cage Tattoo
Rib Cage Tattoo

Feminist Rib Cage Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @chumbukkit
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Kesha Finger Tattoo
Lettering Tattoo

"FREE" finger Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @iiswhoiis
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Ed Sheeran Tattoo
Graphic Lower Arm Tattoo

Green Lizard Tattoo

 

Photo: instagram / @edsheeran
STYLECASTER | Cool Tattoos | Minimalist Arm Tattoo
Arm Tattoo

Minimalist Hand Holding Tattoo

Photo: instagram / @cagridurmaz

