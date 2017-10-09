45 of the Coolest Tattoo Designs of 2017

We won’t deny that we have a Pinterest board exclusively dedicated to tattoo designs we might want to replicate one day on ourselves (or just ogle in admiration). Some of our favorite celebrities, from Rihanna to Ed Sheeran, have such gorgeous ink that it’s inspired us to go under the needle.
Being that trends are always changing—even in the world of tattoos—it’s key to find looks you can sit on before having them etched onto your body forever. Fortuitously, many of the tattoos we’ve seen in 2017 are so unique, creative, and straight-up pretty that we’re not seeing them becoming passé anytime soon.
Whether you’re brainstorming your own next tattoo or just want to take a peek at what some of our favorite designs of the year have been, check out 45 designs that, in our opinion, were well worth the pain to inscribe.
Girl Power Tattoo
instagram / @erinodea
Wrist and Hand Tattoo
Rhianna's Wrist and Hand Tattoo
instagram / @badgalriri
Pet Memorial Tattoo
instagram
Large Back Tattoo
instagram / @andrezzabragon
Bicep Tattoo
instagram / @carolinehjerpejewelry
Minimalist Tattoo
instagram / @_carina_dee
Finger Tattoos
Diamond, Heart, and Crown Upper Finger Tattoos
instagram / @bobbietheboss
Finger Tattoo
instagram / @arianagrande
Rib Cage Tattoo
Minimalist Smoking Tattoo
instagram / @kanztattoo
Small Arm Tattoos
instagram / @nannnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnx
Feminist Tattoo
instagram / @the.girl.network
Text Tattoo
instagram / @nikkietutorials
Ankle Tattoo
instagram / @wirbrauchenbass
Wrist Tattoo
instagram / @akhtattoo
Finger Tattoo
instagram / @katyperry
Lower Arm Tattoo
instagram / @tattoos_of_instagram
Arm Tattos
instagram / @parisjackson
Arm Tattoo
instagram
Arm Tattoo
instagram / @sashapieterse
Back Tattoo
instagram
Couples Tattoo
instagram / @jessicamichel
Hip Tattoo
instagram / @ilonawasylyszyn
Thiegh Tattoo
instagram / @justinbieber
Small Wrist Tattoo
instagram / @jonboytattoo
Full Back Tattoo
instagram / @gsiqueiratattoo
Wrist Tattoo
instagram / @sarppatekeetatskoi
Rib Cage Tattoo
Minimalist Makeout Tattoo
instagram
Mid Back Tattoo
instagram / @dex_ter_tattoo
White Ink Tattoo
instagram / @chrispy_sim
Bicep Tattoo
instagram / @hanna.tattooart
Small Finger Tattoo
instagram / @sofiarichie
Wrist Tattoo
instagram / @xveritaserum
Pinky Tattoo
instagram / @ddlovato
Ankle Tattoo
instagram / @maaikebuckers
Small Arm Tattoo
instagram
Simple Back Tattoo
Minimalist Mountain Tattoo
instagram / @balta_studija
Chinese Lettering Tattoo
instagram / @katyperry
Simple Arm Tattoo
instagram
Multiple Small Tattoos
Multiple Minimalistic Arm Tattoos
instagram / @chosenkind
Mock Ring Tattoo
instagram / @82tattoo
Small Finger Tattoo
instagram / @tattoolittlee
Rib Cage Tattoo
instagram / @chumbukkit
Lettering Tattoo
instagram / @iiswhoiis
Graphic Lower Arm Tattoo
instagram / @edsheeran
Arm Tattoo
Minimalist Hand Holding Tattoo
instagram / @cagridurmaz