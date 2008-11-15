Cool Triumphs Cruel

Wednesday night The Humane Society of the United States threw their annual Cool vs Cruel party upstairs at one of my favorite venues, the Bowery Hotel. Agyness Deyn and DJ Albert Hammond Jr. spun 90s jams while fashion’s downtown crowd mingled and admired this year’s design winners. Agyness sported a blunt version of this season’s haircut: the bob. It seems that just about everyone is cutting their hair into some version of a bob, ranging from shoulder to ear length, with long choppy bangs. While Aggy is chic enough to wear this really short option, I’m more partial to the new Bond girl, Olga Kurylenko’s, style.

Among others designers, Calvin Klein, Marc Bouwer and retailers Urban Outfitters and Overstock.com were honored for their commitment to fur-free fashion. Around 9 pm everyone started wishing the party wasn’t going to end. Naturally, groups of friends migrated downstairs for (vegetarian?) bites at Gemma, while I chose to head even further downtown for drinks (forget food). But of course I continued to model that night’s must-have accessory, a bright red Fur Free pin.