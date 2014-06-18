10 Cool Ponytail Hairstyles to Survive Summer

Who says you can’t look stunning with your hair pulled back? Stay cool this summer and keep your hair from sticking to your neck with these super unique ponytail hairstyles. Everyone loves a classic ponytail, but add a little edge this summer and stand out. From ponytail cuffs and twits to multi-ponies and pastel colors, there are so many ways to wear a ponytail.
Above, we’ve collected 10 cool ways to wear ponytails that we’re looking forward to trying in the heat. How many of these ponytail looks will you be recreating this summer? Tell us in the comments below!
This simple yet elegant look can be achieved by parting hair down the middle and pulling hair back into a loose low ponytail. Gather a small section of hair from under the ponytail and wrap around the base, covering the elastic. Secure with bobby pins. Lastly, take a curling iron and curl a few pieces of hair in the ponytail.
Photo:
Imaxtree
To get this look, start by parting your hair down the middle. Take each section framing the face and cross them at the back of the head, pinning down behind the ears. Take a separate section of hair from behind each ear and twist into itself from each side, gathering hair into a low ponytail, securing with an elastic. Lastly, take a small section of hair from under the ponytail and wrap it around the base covering the elastic. Secure tightly with bobby pins.
Photo:
ANTONELLO TRIO
This is a quick and simple style that looks edgy and cool. Start by separating a section of your hair that you want colored. Run hair chalk through that section of hair. Brush hair up into a slick high ponytail and secure with an elastic.
Photo:
ARMANDO GRILLO
Stand out with this three-ponytail look. Separate hair into three vertical sections and slick each one back into a ponytail, high, middle, and low. Want to get extra creative? Attach a cool hair cuff to each section.
Photo:
MATTEO SCARPELLINI
To get this messy chic look, start by pulling hair back into a low ponytail. Pull the elastic down from the base of the neck towards the end of the ponytail. Stop about midway, attach your favorite hair cuff and you're ready to go!
Photo:
Matteo Volta/IMAXTREE.COM
Running late? This look only takes a few seconds. Part hair in any way and tease the hair around the crown of the head. Pull hair back into a low, loose ponytail and secure with an elastic.
Photo:
Antonello Trio/Imaxtree.com
Start this look by twisting a section of hair back from the part in the hair. Pin the end of the twist down where you want the ponytail to start. Take the remainder of the twisted hair and pull it back with the rest of the hair into a low ponytail. Secure with a clear elastic.
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini/Imaxtree.com
Slick hair back into a mid-height ponytail at the back of the head. Secure two small elastics around the length of the ponytail, creating three sections. Attach a hair cuff or accessory around the base of the ponytail if you want to jazz things up a bit.
Photo:
Davide Gallizio/IMAXTREE.com
This beautiful look is created by rolling hair from one side into the middle of the head. Use bobby pins to secure the wrapped hair. The twist will naturally create a ponytail around the remainder of hair, so secure that with an elastic. Pull down a few hairs framing your face for a tousled look in the front.
Photo:
AntonelloTrio/IMAXTREE.COM
For this style, comb hair back to the back of your head. Loop an elastic around your ponytail once and on the second time around, pull only part of the hair out, creating a little bun. With another elastic, secure the bun and wrap it in any way to make it look messy.
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini/IMAXTREE.com