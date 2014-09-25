10 Makeup Bags That Are Cooler Than the Makeup Inside Them

When it comes to makeup, we have to admit that we’re complete suckers for some pretty packaging. Anything that’s sleek or shiny immediately draws us in, and before we even know what the product is, we’ve already that decided we just have to have it.
To add to your collection of cute compacts and adorable bottles, why not throw them all in a bold, or beautiful, makeup bag? Above, we’ve rounded up 10 of the coolest cosmetic cases on the market today — some so cool, in fact, they’re better than the makeup they store. Whether they’re marked with sassy sayings or just simply stunning, there’s no way that you’ll be able to pass up these makeup bags.
It doesn't get much cuter than this makeup pouch. Never let anything ruin your day — or your lashes. (Breakups To Makeup Mascara Canvas Pouch, $35, UrbanOutfitters.com)
For anyone who wants to feel a little French (and a lot fabulous) this makeup bag is a must. (Bonjour Cosmetic Bag, $4.90, Forever21.com)
A little attitude never hurt anybody! Show off your sassy side with this "Whatever" printed makeup bag. (Whatever Makeup Bag, $8.80, Forever21.com)
This hot pink cosmetics case is so much fun that heads will turn every time you reach for a lipgloss. (Embossed Leather Makeup Bag, $26, UrbanOutfitters.com)
Could you even imagine a better sassy saying to put on a cosmetic bag? Makeup junkies, this one's for you. (Inner Beauty is for Amateurs Purple Cosmetic Bag, $9, Ournameismud.com)
Who doesn't love a good red lipstick...or some friendly competition? ('My Lipstick Is Redder Than Your Lipstick' Zip Top Accessory Bag, $16, Nordstrom.com)
We have three words for this makeup bag: Sleek, simple, and stylish. Plus, how cute is the bow? (Montone Large Bow Wash Bag, $29, TedBaker.com)
If you ever blank out on some key tips during your beauty routine, this bag has got you covered. You'll never forget to "Blend. Blend. Blend," or "Pat concealer. Don't rub!" ever again. (Kate Spade New York 'Beauty Tips - Large Annabella' Cosmetics Case, $88, Nordstrom.com)
What's cuter than a cosmetics case that compliments you? This little bag is so polite it almost hurts. (You Look Lovely Today Natural Wash Bag, $39.22, AlphabetBag.com)
Confidence is key, but a little glitter never hurt anyone, right? (Confidence is Everything Pink Glitter Double Cosmetic Bag, $12.50, Icing.com)