10 Makeup Bags That Are Cooler Than the Makeup Inside Them

When it comes to makeup, we have to admit that we’re complete suckers for some pretty packaging. Anything that’s sleek or shiny immediately draws us in, and before we even know what the product is, we’ve already that decided we just have to have it.

To add to your collection of cute compacts and adorable bottles, why not throw them all in a bold, or beautiful, makeup bag? Above, we’ve rounded up 10 of the coolest cosmetic cases on the market today — some so cool, in fact, they’re better than the makeup they store. Whether they’re marked with sassy sayings or just simply stunning, there’s no way that you’ll be able to pass up these makeup bags.

More From Beauty High:

Shopping Guide: The Cutest Makeup Bags

The What, Why, and How of Makeup Sponges

Fresh Start: Give Your Makeup Bag a Makeover