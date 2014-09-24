Cool Halloween Makeup Ideas That Will Score You the “Best Costume” Award

When it comes to October 31st, when you’re a die hard makeup junkie, there are two options. You either go with cool Halloween makeup ideas or scary Halloween makeup ideas, and either way if you do it right, you’ll likely nab the title of “Best Costume” at the party you’re going to. We have a penchant towards cool Halloween makeup rather than scary when it comes down to it, and after scouring YouTube tutorials for hours, we’ve found the coolest Halloween makeup ideas out there.

Below are our favorite Halloween makeup ideas for this year that will up your costume game. Take a look at our favorites, then tell us what you’ll be for Halloween this year in the comments below!

This “Face in a Face” Halloween makeup tutorial is one part cool and one part scary. Watch as vlogger Promise Phan creates a second face using only makeup.

Want to go for an extra creepy makeup look this Halloween? Take a peek at this tutorial for Jack Skellington makeup from VFX Makeup.

Expert Halloween makeup artists, this “Oops, I’m a Lizard” makeup is for you. Besides being one of the coolest halloween makeup ideas we’ve ever seen, it’s also once of the grossest.

Half leopard, half cat, this Halloween makeup tutorial from Alana Dawn is definitely for those of you who don’t want to go the scary route for a costume.

With this look, you’ll get the classic zombie halloween makeup, but take it down to your shoulders to really complete the look!