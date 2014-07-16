101 Cool Girl Hairstyles to Try Immediately

Whether you’re getting ready for a huge night out or you’re simply ready to shake things up from your usual hairstyle, sometimes all you need is a little inspiration to get you going. We’ve been there, and considering how many times we’ve changed up our hairstyle (and cut and color), we’re tapped in to some awesome sources of hair inspiration. Namely, the runway. World renowned hairstylists design countless looks to send down the catwalk, so it only makes sense that the coolest styles would come from the best in the business.
From half-up hairstyles to braided updos and beachy waves, we’ve pulled together the ultimate guide to cool girl hairstyles. In fact, we found 101 of them, which means you can kiss boring hair days goodbye. Take a look at the hair ideas above, then tell us which you’ll be trying first (and second and third) in the comments below!
This showstopping updo is perfect for those with curly locks and a daring sense of style.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Add another dimension to your messy summer braid with thick hair elastics to the middle-end of your hair.
Photo:
Imaxtree
The look is back! This evenly crimped hairstyle is easy to achieve with a mid-sized crimper.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Mix up classic short bangs with this longer look. Swooping bangs in front of your eyes will create an edgy look.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Adding a few colored feathers to a short-bob will add the "wow" factor you've always wanted. Whether permanent or temporary, hair feathers are a great accessory.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Start by parting your hair horizontally in the middle of your head and then braid the lower section of hair. Spin this braid into a simple bun and you'll have created a unique bun that will show-off the different shades of your hair.
Photo:
Imaxtree
A slick, even bob will make your strongest features stand out.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Looking for an intricate unique bun to wow your friends with? Look no further. This updo is nothing but fabulous.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Bored with a normal ponytail? Part your hair down the middle in the back to create this geometric design.
Photo:
Imaxtree
A classic ballerina bun can be enhanced with this fun spiral technique.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Volumizing your curls is a showstopping look for a glamorous night out.
Photo:
Imaxtree
We always love a high bun. Why not add an extra flare with multiple smaller buns spiralled together inside the larger bun?
Photo:
Imaxtree
Use a thick gel to slick back the front of your hair. To master this runway look, straighten hair from the crown down, but always remember to use your favorite thermal protector before straightening to ensure luscious locks in the future.
Photo:
Imaxtree
We're obviously in love with a simple top-knot, but switch up the look by tying a piece of hair around your elastic to create an optical hair illusion.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Only looking for waves on top? Use a mid-size crimper and stop mid-way down the length of your hair. This will leave your locks looking wavy and shiny.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Spice up our favorite simple front braid with a few flower clips. Match the flowers with your eyeshadow for an all around fabulous look.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Why just have one front braid when you can have two, three, four or as many as your fashionable heart desires? Pulling back a few more sections of hair will show off your features as well as give you a unique look.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This powerful hair bump is the right amount of edge to show off your features.
Photo:
Imaxtree
High buns are perfect for any occasion, but make yours unique by crimping your front bangs. Just a spritz of hairspray will ensure this look lasts all day.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Looking to switch up your normal curly or straight hair? Why not have both! Curl a few under pieces to create an unexpected glamorous look.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Looking for a stylish way to put your curly hair up? A messy low bun is the perfect solution. Once up, pull a few strands out to create an extra messy look.
Photo:
Imaxtree
To master these perfect waves, use a large curler and wrap larger sections of hair around it. Remember to comb your fingers through when you're done to ensure a natural wave.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Wedding season is upon us and that means the need for new hairdos. This low bun is tricky to master but will be sure to turn heads at all of your next occasions.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Slicked back, high ponytails will always be in style, so why not switch yours up with a dash of color. If you're adventurous enough to dye a section of your hair, go for it! If not, a colorfull hair extension will do the trick.
Photo:
Imaxtree
We love this red carpet ready look. It goes perfect with any evening gown or night on the town.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Pull back the two front pieces of your hair closest to your ears. Whether in wavy, straight or curly hair, always remember to use a clear elastic to hold back your hair.
Photo:
ImaxtreePul
This is our ultimate "cool girl" look! Multiple ponytails in one, it doesn't get much better than this! When creating this look remember to always have a few hairbands on hand depending on how long your hair is.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Calling all of our blonde chicks! Pink tips will bring out the rocker in all of us. Slick back the front to really show off your ends.
Photo:
Imaxtree
You'll need a bunch of rollers and a few cans of hairspray to create this outstanding '50s glam piece.
Photo:
Imaxtree
We're obsessed with chunky gold accessories so why not pair a gold headband with matching earrings with your sleek style? This look is fabulous and oh-so-easy to create.
Photo:
Imaxtree
We can't express how much we love a messy bun. Pair it with a little black dress and you're ready for anything.
Photo:
Imaxtree
While easy, a thick headband goes perfectly with every outfit. Whatever mood you're in, there's a headband for you.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Slick back loose beach waves for a more structured look. Remember to use a light moose or gel to ensure your hair doesn't look crisp and dry.
Photo:
Imaxtree
By wrapping a few pieces of hair around an already tight ponytail you can easily create this optical illusion. Remember though, always use bobby pins and a spritz of hairspray to secure this look.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Another fabulous look for those girls with shorter hair. With a strong side part and a few curlers, this style is easy to master.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Whether going to a garden party or just a fun day in the sun, braiding a few flowers into your hair will freshen up a classic bun.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Having one of those days where every hairstyle just doesn't look right? By pushing your hair back with a thin headband you'll have a fashionable look in just a few seconds.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Use two elastics to liven-up the classic low ponytail. Always remember to choose a neutral color to match your hair color.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Leather has always been a staple in our closets, but never in our hair! Now it's time to wrap a wide piece of a neutral colored leather around a tight slicked back low bun for a unique look.
Photo:
Davide Gallizio
Part your hair to one far side of your head. This will help create the drastic swooping bangs that make this look, and pin back with a small bobby pin just near your ear.
Photo:
Imaxtree
French braid the top of your hair and follow it into a small braid towards the ends of your hair. If you're a braid master this look will be easy for you.
Photo:
Imaxtree
We love tomboy pixie cuts. They're fresh and easy to rock!
Photo:
Imaxtree
Place hair in a tight ponytail, twist the entire length and place ends through the elastic. A fabulous mix of a ponytail and bun in three easy steps.
Ever wished you grew up in the 50s so you could always rock big hair? This look is the perfect way to bring the big hair trend back.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Create two chunky braids and weave them into a low bun. This is the perfect combination of braids and buns.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Braiding two small sections at the front of your head is a super easy and stylish way to show off your locks.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Our ultimate "cool girl" look is here! While it may be a little tricky to master, we can't get enough of this braided bun. The right amount of messy makes this bun perfect for all occassions.
Photo:
Imaxtree
A side braided ponytail is always a good go-to look. Loosely braid your hair together so that it doesn't look too perfect; messy is good!
Photo:
Imaxtree
This loosened fishtail braid is perfect for all hair types. Finish the braid mid-way down the length of your hair and let the rest flow naturally.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Who says braids have to be made with all of your hair? Take a large section of hair from the top to create this amazing fishtail braid.
Photo:
Imaxtree
We just can't get enough of these rocker looks. By pulling hair off your face, you'll be able to show off all your beautiful natural features. Whether with short or long hair, this front bump just needs a little bit of hairspray to keep its height.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Wow! We don't know what more to say for this woven bun! An intricate braid between two buns will have everyone's heads turning.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Bangs. Oh how we love bangs. You can never go wrong with a perfectly straight across cut. Pair them with an extra high ponytail and you're set.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Need an update for the classic ponytail? Twist the left side of your hair and secure with bobby pins and hairspray. Now you'll have a new look to show off.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Why not poof out your bun to make it extra big? Pair this fabulous look with a thin headband that matches your hair color.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Similar to a waterfall braid, this waterfall bun really caught our eye. The delicacy of the look is what we love most.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Have a glamorous party to go to? Look no further than this curly sensation. Curl your hair into big curls to give you volume then straighten the top of your hair to perfect this look.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Have color-dipped ends? By weaving in the colorful section of your hair into your low bun you'll get a shocking result. No matter what color you choose, this look will brighten any outfit.
Photo:
Imaxtree
We've always had a secret obsession with animal print clothes and acessories, so why not add it to your hair? Pick your favorite color and play with animal stripes to accent your natural hair color.
Photo:
Imaxtree
These big rolls are everything we love about a perfect up-do. The flyaways and imperfections of this look make it even more stunning.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Add an extra "wow" factor to your fishtail braid but incorporating a few colorful pieces of fabric. Pick one that goes perfectly with your hair color or outfit of the day.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Spice up your low ponytail with a tight twist. This easy to master look is perfect for the heat of the summer.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Push back short hair with a knit headband for a fresh summer look. Remember to leave your bangs out of the headband to show off their perfect shape.
Photo:
Imaxtree
We love this bun and we always say, the bigger the better!
Photo:
Imaxtree
We love fierce looks like this one. Just a little bit of styling gel will help get your locks to lay like this.
Photo:
Imaxtree
A braided bun with a little bling is everything to us. These gold pendants glam up the look for a fancier night out.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Who says bangs need to go all the way across your face? These chopped bangs are easy to maintain with a little bit of gel to keep them in place.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Crimp your straight, curly, or wavy hair and top it off with a Boho-chic headpiece for a new twist on your night out hairstyle.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Make multiple intricate braids throughout your hair and place together to create this fabulous bun. Depending on which way you look at it, the bun will have surprises all around.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Pull back the front section of your hair to create this simple girly look. Remember, don't go overboard with the bump though, we don't need another Snooki on our hands.
Photo:
Imaxtree
By French braiding a few pieces of hair into a high ponytail, you can easily get this style. No matter if you have short or long hair, this look looks great on everyone!
Photo:
Imaxtree
Luscious long waves look gorgeous on everyone. By placing all your hair on one side your head your hair looks thicker and fuller.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Clipping back a few sections of soft waves can create this timeless princess look. We love how delicate it looks.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Long hair looks fabulous in high ponytails. Tying hair around your elastic always makes a ponytail look special.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This is the perfect everyday look. Soft waves aren't too done up so you can wear this look to work or out to dinner with friends.
Photo:
Imaxtree
White is the perfect accent color for summer, so incorporate it with a high bun and a white headband.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Here's a ponytail with a fantastic twist! Pull part of your hair through the elastic while the rest hangs like a normal ponytail. It's unexpected, but we love it.
Photo:
Imaxtree
You can never go wrong with a slicked back side part. It looks sophisticated and elegant, both of which we love when choosing a hairstyle.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Start by twisting a low ponytail. Twirl twist into a bun and voilà you're done!
Photo:
Imaxtree
All natural is the way to go with this look. And don't worry, sea salt waves look great on short hair too.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Feel like getting your bangs out of your face for the day? Braid longer bangs to your ear and clip under hair. This natural headband is sure to have people talking.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Start with a middle part and braid a small section from each side of your part. Clip the braids back into a neat bun and you'll have this girly look in no time.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Instead of covering your whole head with a braid, push the braid back to show off your bangs. You'll be making a headband with your natural hair.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Who said you always have to braid your hair? Two quick twists will do just the trick!
Photo:
Imaxtree
Braid a few small sections of hair randomly throughout your hair. Clip back a larger section to show off these hair surprises.
Photo:
Imaxtree
While one braid with intertwined fabrics and feathers looks great, why not go for two braids? Adding color and feathers looks stunning no matter what type of braid you're in the mood to create.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This stiff gelled-back look is easily attained with a curler and bottle of hair gel. Begin by separating hair into two equal sections. Crimp each section with a large crimp brush then secure with hairspray and gel.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Can't create intricate braids? Don't worry! Two simple pigtail braids is a super easy and a cute style for the summer. Begin the braids down low to create this relaxed look.
Photo:
Imaxtree
A low, middle and high ponytail all in one! How is this possible? Create three even parts throughout your hair to quickly get this gladiator look.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Begin with a side part and flip hair over the part. Curl hair into small ringlets and secure with boby pins in the back to create the height of this look. You'll have runway ready hair in no time.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Criss-crossing your hair into this intricate low ponytail will make your hair look like an art piece at the MoMA. This look is sure to get a lot of compliments so wear it with pride.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Drastic coloful ends are the boldest moves this summer season. Tie hair into a tight ponytail to really show-off the color. For an even more daring look, braid a section of hair around your elastic. We can't get enough of this wild 'do!
Photo:
Imaxtree
Faux hawks have and will always be a powerful hairstyle. When sporting one of these, you'll look like the strong superwoman that's inside all of us.
Photo:
Imaxtree
These thick hair twists create faux cornrows that are simple enough to do each morning. Whether sunbathing by the pool or a Sunday morning brunch date, cornrows make for the a simply trendy look.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This is a high-fashion bun and we love it. When creating your bun don't let all of your hair through the elastic. Spray with a little hairspray and you're set.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Braids are easy to play with when trying new hairstyles. Braid together two side braids and attach at the top of your head. When mastered, this can become an easy everyday look.
Photo:
Imaxtree
A classic low bun can easily be enhanced with a large colorful bow. Pick a color that matches your outfit or your mood, either way this '50s pin-up girl hairstyle is an essential summer look.
Photo:
Imaxtree
We love a cute pixie cut this season. Don't be scared to try this amazing look, it's daring and perfect in every way.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Feeling like you need to get your hair out of your face? A stylish alternative to basic clips and ponytails is to braid it and clip it in the back for this elegant look.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This right out of bed look is easy with a quick comb through and light shake of your head.
Photo:
Imaxtree
These waterfall braids pair perfectly with any outfit. Leave them loose to show off the different shades of your hair color.
Photo:
Imaxtree