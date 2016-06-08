15 Actually Cool Hair Clips That Won’t Remind You of the Ones Your Mom Made You Wear

I’ve always thought it was a real shame that most hair clips tend to be so, well, distinctly uncool. They generally tend to fall into one of two categories: Either they’re dotted with cheap plastic crystals, which is tacky, or patterned with tortoiseshell, which is so ’50s secretary and/or librarian. (To be fair, I also suffered through a childhood throughout which I was forced to wear sharp-toothed butterfly clips and rhinestone barrettes, so maybe my avoidance has a little less to do with simple aesthetics than originally believed.)

As it turns out, I was wrong. Or I’m wrong now, at least—I somehow doubt that the world was always filled with legitimately cool hair clips I just didn’t know about. What was once a missed opportunity is now being taken full advantage of by brands that have shed the cubic zirconia and unsexy tortoiseshell in favor of not-so-precious metals, unusual shapes, and even strange textures, and I’m all about it. Turning a sloppy summer ponytail into a legitimate look is that much easier when you have a collection of chic clips at your disposal.