15 Actually Cool Hair Clips That Won’t Remind You of the Ones Your Mom Made You Wear

Rachel Krause
I’ve always thought it was a real shame that most hair clips tend to be so, well, distinctly uncool. They generally tend to fall into one of two categories: Either they’re dotted with cheap plastic crystals, which is tacky, or patterned with tortoiseshell, which is so ’50s secretary and/or librarian. (To be fair, I also suffered through a childhood throughout which I was forced to wear sharp-toothed butterfly clips and rhinestone barrettes, so maybe my avoidance has a little less to do with simple aesthetics than originally believed.)

As it turns out, I was wrong. Or I’m wrong now, at least—I somehow doubt that the world was always filled with legitimately cool hair clips I just didn’t know about. What was once a missed opportunity is now being taken full advantage of by brands that have shed the cubic zirconia and unsexy tortoiseshell in favor of not-so-precious metals, unusual shapes, and even strange textures, and I’m all about it. Turning a sloppy summer ponytail into a legitimate look is that much easier when you have a collection of chic clips at your disposal.

Carolina Brushed Metal Barrette, $12; at Urban Outfitters

Ercine Barrette, $38; at Anthropologie

Long Bar Hair Comb, $13; at ASOS

Baroque Pearl 10cm Barrette, $88; at Colette Malouf

Simplicity Triangle Hair Clip, $7.14; at 365ist

Hair Clip, $4.99; at H&M

Johnny Loves Rosie Circle & Bar Hair Clip, $19.50; at ASOS

Jen Atkin x Chloe + Isabel Smooth Crescent Barrette, $28; at Chloe + Isabel

Barrette 044, $35; at Loéil

PLUIE Fleuri Barrette, $125; at PLUIE

Charlie French Barrette, $68; at LELET NY

Marni Gold-Plated Resin Hair Clip, $200; at Net-a-Porter

Mrs. President & Co Figure Eight Barrette, $68; at Nordstrom

Sylvain Le Hen Barrette 077, $58; at The Dreslyn

Moon Clip, $88; at PLUIE

