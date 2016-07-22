StyleCaster
20 Gym Bags You’ll Actually Want to Carry

Photo: Substance Blog

Despite the fact that my gym bag is literally the single accessory I carry around most frequently, it’s probably the item I give the least thought to when pulling together an outfit (a canvas tote recycled from a shopping trip usually suffices). Considering it’s with me all day—on the walk to the work, to appointments on my way home, on the subway, to Pilates in the evening—I’m thinking it might be time to upgrade to something a little more exciting.

With that in mind, click through the slideshow to shop 20 options that you’ll actually want to carry. And yes, there’s enough room in every one to tote around your sneakers, leggings, and industrial-size dry shampoo. Keep clicking!

1 of 20

Work It Out Gym Bag, $28; at ban.do

Photo: ban.do

Balsa 201 Weekender, $176; at Carbon 38

Photo: Carbon 38

UO Souvenir Miami Packable Duffle Bag, $49; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Work It Out Gym Bag, $28; at ban.do

Photo: ban.do

Bodyism Charlotte Olympia x Bodyism Purrfect Gym Bag, $545; at Stylerunner

Photo: Stylerunner

Local Heroes In a Mood Denim Patch Tote Bag, $55; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal

The Transience Spacer Mesh Gym Bag, $240; at Bandier

Photo: Bandier

Danielle Guizio Important Sh*t Duffel Bag, $50; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal

Patent Weekend Bag, $299 at H&M

Photo: H&M

Rains Bag, $129.99; at Stylerunner

Photo: Stylerunner

Medium Metro Tote, $215; at MZ Wallace

Photo: MZ Wallace

The Andi, $198; at Andi New York

Photo: Andi New York

All Sport Backpack, $115; at Sweaty Betty

Photo: Sweaty Betty

Tubular Duffle, $128; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Balsa 201 Boxing Bag, $126; at Carbon 38

Photo: Carbon 38

Spiral Crosshatch Barrel Bag In Grey, $40.44; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

MZ Wallace Metro Two-Tone Quilted Shell Tote, $215; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Too Late Now to Say Starry Bag, $72; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal

Reversible Leather Shopper, $135; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Weekender Bag, $509; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply

